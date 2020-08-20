Don’t Be Distracted from the Democrat Convention Disaster

RUSH: Do not worry, ladies and gentlemen. I am not going to let the indictment of Steve Bannon distract me like it’s distracting everybody else from the disaster that was the Democrat convention last night. That is exactly what it was. It was a dark and dank, uninspiring, nothing uplifting about it whatsoever. It was deeply personal.
It was obvious that the people on the Democrat side are so poisoned with personal hatred for Donald Trump that they have lost every bit of rationality. They have lost every bit of reason for what it is that they are trying to accomplish. I was watching in amazement last night. It was so bad last night that I was thinking it would be difficult to describe for people who didn’t see it, how bad it was.
But of course, if there’s anybody up to that task, if there’s anybody up to that challenge, it is I, your host, El Rushbo. By the way, while the Democrat national convention TV ratings are plummeting, our ratings at RushLimbaugh.com are skyrocketing. Our traffic yesterday was up 65%, folks. Every day, we’re setting a new record for the number of subscribers to RushLimbaugh.com. Thank you so much for that.
But we’re not losing. We’re not losing radio ratings. We’re not losing audience. People are not tuning out of the streaming (either the audio or the Dittocam), and yesterday it was up 65%. There are a couple interesting stories about why the networks are covering so little of the Democrat convention. The broadcast networks are basically spending an hour a night, which is basically what they have been doing.
But they’re not going wall-to-wall with the hour. They’re butting in and butting out and they’re giving a lot of time to their own commentators. And you know what a lot of networks are doing? They’re making you go to their streaming sites if you want to watch wall-to-wall Democrat convention. They’re not televising it.
There’s a reason. Do you know what it is? It’s funny as hell. They’re scared to death that if they spend the amount of time on the Democrat convention that they actually want to spend, that they will then be obligated to give the Trump the same time amount of time next week, and they don’t want to. They don’t want to give Trump any time next week.
They don’t want to give Trump certainly any more time. The next thing they’re worried about, is they know full how disastrous a television show this convention has been. Did you see last night? If you watched this, this was the strangest ending to a speech. I thought the Kamala Harris speech, the Obama… Look, both of them. I’m gonna get into detailed analyses here just in time.
Both of them were just utter disasters. The Kamala Harris speech particularly was worthless. It’s hard to describe it. It’s impossible to praise whoever it is that decided to position her the way they did, to dress her the way they did last night. After her speech was over, the only people who were seen were women. It is patently obvious, ladies and gentlemen: The Democrat Party is making a full-fledged pitch and effort going after women.
They think suburban women, they think that’s Twitter. They think they hate Trump, and that’s what they are banking on, and accidentally going all-in. And they had to make it look like there was a crowd of people watching last night on their Zoom display. They put duplicates in the boxes. There was one woman in two boxes, another woman in another two boxes.
They made it look like they didn’t have enough people to fill out the Zoom box. Now, they clearly could have found enough people to fill out the Zoom box. They just didn’t. They didn’t even make the effort, and people were looking at this and start-stoping, and looking. They found it. There’s two examples of it. You know what? I’ve been so swamped here that I didn’t take a screenshot of it, Brian, but I’ll find it and I’ll send it to you.
I gotta do it during a break. But I found it really curious. It may even be more than two women duplicated — and they were all on Zoom. There was nobody in the room where Kamala made her speech. There was no mention of the men in her family, other than perfunctorily. If you didn’t know any better, you’d conclude that the only people in Kamala Harris’ family are women.
Just really odd stuff.
But what was most odd about it was obviously they had to tell her to smile, because it didn’t look natural. Her smile it looked like it was rehearsed or plastered on. It didn’t look natural. Obama did not come across as erudite and friendly and nice. Obama came across almost exactly as a guy trying to stoke anger on the corner, like a community organizer would do. I just could not believe how…
I mean, here these people are thinking that they have created this atmosphere around Trump, that Trump is the dark knight, that Trump is the danger, that Trump is the dankness, that Trump is the dispiriting one. Trump is the guy that’s destroying morale. Trump is the guy that’s destroying this and that. These people put on an act last night. If they wanted people to think that this country is the worst place on earth, they couldn’t have done a better job than they did last night.
They characterized this country one way from another as dystopian, as hopelessly lost, as ill-conceived, and I know what made ’em do it. They are just consumed with personal hatred. It’s the cumulative effect, folks, of not being able to get rid of Trump all of these years. They’ve thrown everything. They’re throwing COVID.
They’re throwing back the school. They’re throwing back the post office. They’re throwing mail-in balloting. Everything in the world! They’re keeping their states shut down. They are allowing states to become lawless Mad Max zones. They’re becoming hellholes. They’re doing all of this to get rid of Donald Trump, and it isn’t working.
Trump’s still getting up every day and enjoying himself and doing his job and seemingly enjoying doing that. They try to set him up with stupid, ridiculous questions in the White House before he is briefing. Like the question yesterday about QAnon, and he knocks it out of the park. But noooo, no. They said, “He made a mistake by answering it.
“He gave credence to QAnon.” He did not give credence to QAnon! Now, I spent some time yesterday on Kamala Harris. She’s a very complicated figure here, and I need make a minor adjustment to a point that I made yesterday. I repeatedly illustrated for you how poorly she performed in the Democrat primary. She was the first out. She got out before there was a vote cast.
She got out when the money ran out. She was the worst performing of all the 20-plus candidates seeking the Democrat nomination. And then I made the observation, “That’s the person they pick? They pick the person who is in line to be president?” That’s what being Biden’s vice-presidential nominee means. It means that you’re gonna be president sooner or later, if Biden wins.
So they pick somebody who the Democrat Party wouldn’t even nominate. They pick somebody who was all over the place. “Biden’s a racist. Biden’s a pig. Biden’s fried bacon. Biden’s fried pig. I believe the women. Biden’s a serial rapist. Biden’s…” They pick this woman? What I forgot to point out is: Yeah, remember who’s doing the picking here.
Bernie Sanders and whoever his associates are on the mad, radical left are actually running the Democrat Party. That’s the price Bernie charged for getting out of the way and letting Biden get the nomination. So Kamala Harris may be the exact leftist radical that they want in the White House who could never get elected.
It could well be that precisely because she could never get elected, this is how they’re gonna make that happen, by naming her the VP. You have to consider this a possibility. She is perfect from the standpoint of being an uber-radical, San Francisco Democrat leftist. She is mean. She is angry. She is anti-capitalist. She is anti-founding of the United States. She’s made all of this perfectly clear. It’s one of the reasons why she performed so poorly in the Democrat primary.
But if that’s the kind of person you really want to be president, but you know that kind of person can’t get elected (you’ve just proved it), well, then you make her the VP. You make her specifically Joe Biden’s VP, a guy who is telegraphing that he’s not gonna even try for second term. He’s not gonna finish the first term. He may not even be there for the first term if he wins the election.
This is how precarious the situation is. So in that sense, her choice might make some sense, and I neglected to point that out. Now, on balance she still remains the, just on paper, because she can’t… If Plugs pulls out before the election and she’s the nominee, she can’t get elected on her own. She remains… She is a disastrous choice from that standpoint.
She will not be elected on her own. So they’ve gotta keep Plugs in this at least through Election Day. She’s demonstrated she can’t even get enough support among Democrats to even stay in the nomination through the first primary vote. So the idea that she could get elected as president if she moves up the ticket when Biden splits and gets out of it? No chance.
So in that sense, she’s a disastrous choice. It is very bad news. And then she did nothing to change that with her speech last night. I made a list, which I’ll get to, of all the things they didn’t talk about. Obama! He didn’t talk about Biden! He spoke for 15 minutes, and it seemed a lot longer than that. He spoke about Biden for five minutes.
He didn’t mention Kamala Harris much at all, probably ’cause Michelle (My Belle) would spank him when he got home if he spent too much time on her. He spends all of his time talking about Trump, blaming Trump for this and blaming Trump for that. So bad, it was personal. (interruption) Three women? There are three women duplicated?
Three women were duplicated in that Zoom screen grab. So there were three different women occupying two different squares in the supposed audience full of women eager to see the Kamala Harris speech. By the way, the Rasmussen daily tracking poll… How is it possible that the president’s approval numbers could increase during Democrat convention week? But they have.
“Rasmussen Report daily tracking poll sponsored by Liberty Nation for Thursday shows that 51% of likely voters approve of Trump’s job performance.” This is not good — 51%. Biden cannot stay hidden in the basement when Trump, in Rasmussen, crosses 50%. In the other polls, the numbers are 45%. If Trump goes 45% or better, then it’s bad for Biden — and in this one it’s 51%, ’cause they don’t believe Rasmussen.
They think Rasmussen’s a Republican-oriented poll. (interruption) No, what? (interruption) No, no. (ahem) No. I didn’t finish my point. Back to the convention television schedule. They have limited the Democrat convention televised schedule because they don’t want to have to give Trump any more time than they gave the Democrats. They don’t want to even have to give Trump the exact amount of time they gave the Democrats.
It’s been a really tough thing for them. They’ve seen the ratings just fade away into invisibility. They have seen the excitement every day dampen and plummet, and they’re admitting that it’s been tough. They haven’t wanted to spend a lot of time here because it just means they’d have to give Trump the same amount of time. But there’s another factor. There’s another factor.
And that is, they don’t know what Trump is gonna do. Trump is not gonna telegraph for the television networks what he’s gonna do, what the Republican convention is gonna be. They are really worried that the Republicans are gonna put on a good show, whereas the Democrats have not. The Democrats have been Mad Max and Thunderdome.
The Democrats have been… There’s no reason to live. The Democrats have been dystopianism on parade, and so the networks are afraid and the pro-Biden, pro-Democrat media is afraid that the Republicans are gonna have some live events, meaning drama. They’re gonna have some live actual reaction, that there will be much less on tape that can be previewed.
So they’re worried that the Republicans are gonna put on a much better, more entertaining show, that more and more people are going to watch and are going to want to watch — and, frankly, it’d be hard not to, given how badly this convention has been put on. So stop and think of this. The Democrat media has been totally in a defensive posture all week.
Normally, they would want to just spend as much time as possible, and they would want personal interest stories left and right. They would want to use this week to make Biden and everybody in the Democrat Party look like angelic gods, and it hasn’t happened. It’s gone the exact opposite way. And so now they’re having to talk about limiting the amount of TV time they give the Democrats because they can’t give any more time to Trump because they know it’d be disastrous for them.
Trump is gonna outperform.
They know this.
They’re very, very concerned about it, folks.