Trump Supporter Calls from Pennsylvania Rally

RUSH: Here is Phil in Old Forge, Pennsylvania. Greetings.
CALLER: Greetings to you, too, Rush. Thanks so much for taking the call. I’m sitting here in a lawn chair in Old Forge, PA, in Joe Biden’s backyard, and the streets are packed, lined with Trump rooters, supporters, flags, T-shirts, umbrellas. It’s wonderful to be here, I gotta tell you.
RUSH: When is the president due there?
CALLER: He’s supposed to be talking at 3 o’clock, so it’s imminent, any minute now, and they blocked the traffic just a couple minutes ago, so everybody’s expecting him momentarily. Any second.
RUSH: You say the streets are packed?
CALLER: Yes, sir. Pennsylvania state police are here with their mounted horses and stuff. The vendors are extremely busy selling Trump hats, flags, banners. We parked about four or five blocks away, and everybody’s wearing Trump stuff.
RUSH: Well, it doesn’t surprise me. I’m really glad that you’re there and you get to see it and be part of it. I’m glad Trump got the memo about not starting this thing ’til 3 o’clock. That’s been tough some days, folks. But we persevered on that one today. Phil, congratulations. I’m glad to hear from you. Hope it’s a great time for you.
RUSH: Biden’s speech is tonight. We didn’t even talk about it because nobody has any expectations of it.