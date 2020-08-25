Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- The Hill: Progressive groups urge TV networks to tape-delay GOP convention
- Politico: Trump pays CNN a rare compliment for carrying Republican convention
- The Hill: Bush endorsing Biden? Don’t hold your breath
- Politico: ‘He’s going to be unleashed’: Republican DOJ appointees urge against Trump second term
- Politico: Trump wants to teach ‘American exceptionalism,’ an idea he once disavowed
- Republican convention showcases rising stars, dark warnings
- New York Times: Trump’s Fights Are Their Fights. They Have His Back Unapologetically
- Washington Post: Republican convention speakers share dark vision of Democrats and praise Trump’s character
- The Hill: Christian groups urge Congress to pass police reform on anniversary of George Floyd death
- The Hill: Filibuster fight looms if Democrats retake Senate
- LA Times: California counties stuck in limbo as they wait for Newsom’s reopening rules
- LA Times: 7 dead, multiple structures destroyed as 625 fires burn in California
- AP: Laura, now a hurricane, takes aim at U.S. Gulf Coast
- NewsBusters: CNN Claims Sen. Scott and Amb. Haley Are Tokens for White Party
- NewsBusters: Nets Melt Down Over ‘Aggressive,’ ‘Red Meat’ RNC That Said America Isn’t Racist
- UKDM: New footage shows Jacob Blake brawling with cops before being shot as two white Wisconsin officers are placed on leave while police chief calls Gov. Tony Evers ‘wholly irresponsible’ for condemning law enforcement
- CBSNews: Police in Wisconsin shoot Black man in back multiple times, sparking protests
- Racine County Eye: Police: K9 Dozer Helps Subdue Man Who Pulled Gun at Bar
- Federalist: 6 Quick Takeaways From The First Night Of The Republican National Convention
- JustTheNews: Ukrainian flagged as intel danger to Trump had extensive contact with Obama officials, memos show
