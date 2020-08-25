×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Aug 25, 2020

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • PJ Media: The Republican Convention Is Proof: The Party of Bush, McCain and Romney Is Dead
  • PJ Media: 5 Things to Know About Night 1 of the Republican National Convention
  • Daily Wire: Protesters In Kenosha Torched ‘Much Of The Black Business District’
  • Daily Wire: Violent Riots Hit Democrat-Controlled Cities, National Guard Deployed
  • Power Line: Plasma Treatment Evokes Political Response
  • ScienceMag: Researchers Turn Mosquitoes Into Flying Vaccinators
  • Seattle Times: Mosquitoes are the new syringe? Seattle lab nibbles at malaria vaccine
  • CNN: 750 million genetically engineered mosquitoes approved for release in Florida Keys
  • Breitbart: CNN Cuts Out of Trump RNC Speech — ‘A Lot of What You Just Heard From the President of the United States Is Wrong, Misleading and Outright Lies’
  • NewsBusters: Shameless ABC Trashes ‘Disgraced’ ‘Controversial’ RNC Speakers Sandmann, McCloskeys
  • Breitbart: Black Lives Matter Protesters Harass D.C. Diners at Mexican Restaurant, Demand They Raise Fists
  • National Review: Clinesmith Guilty Plea: Using a ‘Digraph’ to Conceal a Massive Deception of the Court
  • National Review: Morning in Tim Scott’s America

