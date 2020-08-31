Tired, Worn-Out Biden Gives Speech from Cage

RUSH: I know you guys have got Biden on in there. Does it not look like they’ve got him in a cage? I gotta grab a screenshot of this. I’ll put it up there. I can’t do it right now. But it literally looks like they’ve got him in a cage, like he’s down at the border and he just got caught trying to sneak in the country illegally and he’s about to be deported. The only difference is you don’t see illegal immigrants wearing coat and tie. But I swear, it looks like he’s in a cage! I’ll show you what I’m talking about here in mere moments.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: All right. So I had just a brief moment to listen to a little bit of Biden here as he gives his speech in Pittsburgh in a cage. Folks, I… (sigh) He’s flat-out lying. It’s mind-boggling. It’s so audacious that it’s difficult to describe. He’s just literally flat-out lying, blaming Trump for things the Democrats have supported, things the Democrats have done — blaming Trump for things that he has not done, that have not happened.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: “So, Rush,” says the email, “what lies did Biden tell?” All right. They’re bringing back a big one. And I think this is a sign of panic as well. Joe Biden point-blank said that Donald Trump is going to take your Social Security away from you by the year 2023. They’re back to that. Folks, they’re going back 50 years for their greatest hits, cutting Social Security
The Democrat charge Republicans want to cut your Social Security or eliminate it, has been something they have used my entire life. I grew up hearing this. And they kept using this up until about 15 years ago, maybe 10. And they eventually gave up on it because no one ever lost their Social Security. And after trying to scare seasoned citizens for 40 and 50 years with something that never happened, seasoned citizens got wise to it and stopped paying attention to it, and it stopped being effective. And it became a joke. It never happened. And so they dropped it.
Now they bring it back? They bring back cutting Social Security at the same time Donald Trump is allowing your city and state to be burned to the ground. Trump is just gonna destroy everything, and he wants to do this because he wants you to suffer. Now, I think if they’re gonna go back to this cutting of Social Security business, they’re probably figuring, well, people haven’t heard this charge in 10 years so it’s gonna be new to some seasoned citizens, but to me it just represents a tired and worn-out — which fits with Biden, by the way — tired and worn-out strategy.
I mean, Biden comes out of his basement to give a speech for the first time in I don’t know how long, and one of the centerpieces is a threat that Republicans are gonna cut your Social Security by 2023. Now they may be saying, “Well, it’s worked in the past.” But I think it represents they know they’ve got problems. They’ve got problems with senior citizens. They’ve got problems with the African-American vote. They’ve got problems across the board. And they have been lying to themselves about this just like they lied to themselves all throughout 2016.
They bought the polling data that Hillary was gonna win in a landslide, they didn’t even work very hard. She didn’t go campaign anywhere. Biden can’t go very many places and campaign. They are so convinced of their own intellectual superiority and their own political superiority, and they still believe Trump’s the biggest idiot they’ve ever faced. So it’s all lining up against them as it did in 2016. And we’ll have more on this as we get more comments from Plugs. We rolled his speech and we’ll have highlights coming up.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Rick in Midland Park, New Jersey. Great to have you, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. I’m a first-time caller and I’m a longtime student of the Limbaugh Institute of Advanced Conservative Studies.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Great to have you here with us.
CALLER: And I just want to say myself and my beautiful wife, Sheryl, we’ve been praying for your healing and just, you know, we’ve been thinking of you and my three children have as well. We’re great fans of yours and been praying for you and for your recovery.
RUSH: I appreciate it. I’m convinced they work. I really am.
CALLER: Well, good.
RUSH: I appreciate that very much.
CALLER: I tell you, I am a union carpenter in New York City, and what I’ve been noticing — and I’ve always been a real Trump supporter, you know, in a building industry where he’s done so much union construction in New York City. You know, in the eighties when I got in, you wanted to get on a Trump job because you knew he was very meticulous on how he’s gonna build and he’s just a detail-oriented guy.
From my generation, when we came in, you know, we’ve always been fans. Like, I’ve been a big Trump fan for a long time, you know? But what I’ve been noticing in 2016 compared to the now, there’s much more support in the construction field for Donald Trump right now than there was even then.
RUSH: Well, it makes perfect sense to me ’cause you got Biden out there promising everybody he’s gonna shut down the country if some scientist tells him to do it. (Snort!) If I’m in the building trades, if I’m in some kind of a union — or if I just want to go to work every day — and I hear the Democrat nominee for president say that, I’m running for the hills! That’s the last thing this country or economy needs.
There’s no scientific reason whatsoever to shut it down, especially with everything that we’re learning. I appreciate the call, Rick. Grab sound bite number 40. I wanted you to hear this. This is Biden. He was at Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh. He was talking here about the Republicans and Trump wanting to take away your Social Security.
BIDEN: How about Trump’s plan to defund Social Security?
RUSH: There isn’t such a plan.
BIDEN: The Social Security Administration’s chief actuary just released a report saying that if a plan like the one Trump is proposing goes into effect, the Social Security trust fund would be, and I quote, “permanently depleted by the middle of calendar year 2023 with no ability to pay benefits thereafter.”
RUSH: It’s a —
BIDEN: Put it plainly: Trump’s plan would wipe out Social Security, period. You feel safer and more secure now?
RUSH: I have to tell you… Feeling safe and secure? I don’t feel safe and secure just watching this guy even read it off the prompter. I don’t think he’s gonna finish it! I’ve no confidence. I don’t think… It’s something about him. He’s not there. But this is an out-and-out lie. Trump is not gonna defund Social Security or the trust fund, just like he’s insisting that nobody with a preexisting condition is gonna be denied health care.
They’re out there lying through their teeth, and they’re reviving this one — which must mean that they’re in deep, deep doo-doo, ladies and gentlemen.