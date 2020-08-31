Liberals Fear Fading COVID-19 Threat

RUSH: Here’s the headline in Politico: “Falling COVID-19 Cases Create Opportunity and Peril for Trump — Virus cases are dropping everywhere, but the rush to reopen could backfire.” Hard to see how. Anyway, they’re getting nervous, folks.
This story is just dripping with fear that the COVID-19 story is reaching a point where it’s going to be beneficial to the president for the next couple or three months. Number of cases down; number of deaths down. There are new CDC numbers on the actual number of literal COVID-19 deaths. It could be just a little over 6,000, not 180,000.