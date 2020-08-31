The NFL Becomes the Social Justice League

RUSH: I want to move on to professional sports. We are 10 days away from the NFL — I believe ten days away. The NFL season opener is a Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Houston Texans, and it’s a week from Thursday, so basically 10 days away. And I first want you to hear a sound bite from the coach of the Seattle Seahawks.
His name is Pete Carroll. He used to be the coach at USC. He has coached in the NFL at the New York Jets and at the New England Patriots, then went to USC, left USC in a cloud of dust, a scandal over recruiting and this kind of thing, goes to Seattle and has been there for the Seahawks for a number of years.
So two weeks before his first game of the season and on a day that he canceled practice for the Seahawks so that his players could vent and rant and discuss important social issues, he made a 14-minute statement. Now, I think the quarterback of the Seahawks, Russell Wilson, after what happened in Kenosha, Russell Wilson said (paraphrasing), “You know, if we had a game today, we wouldn’t have played. We would have boycotted the game. We would have not played. We would have stayed in the hotel or stayed at home and we would have devoted ourselves to social justice.”
Now, head coaches don’t want to lose their players. Head coaches do not… In this day and age, head coaches do not run the show. The players run the show. They have been granted that power, at least in Seattle. It’s not true in every franchise, but it’s happening to more and more. And Pete Carroll does not want to lose his players.
The coach of the Houston Texans, Bill O’Brien, doesn’t want to lose his players so he has vowed to kneel during the anthem with them. He will join them in protesting America. So here is what Pete Carroll said on a day his players took practice off because they were so irritated at what is going on in America.
CARROLL: White guys came over from Europe and started a new country with a great idea and great ideals and wrote down great, uh, great writings and laws and all of that about democracy and freedom and equality for all and then it ain’t happened. That’s not what happened. Because we went down this — this other road here. We followed economics. Rich white guys making money and they put together a system of slavery. And we’ve never left it, really. It’s never gone away. And black people know the truth. They know exactly what’s going on. It’s white people that don’t know. We’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country.
RUSH: It’s totally unbelievable. It’s Pete Carroll, the head coach of the Seattle Seahawks. There’s more. He said black people can’t scream out anymore. They can’t march anymore. They can’t bare their souls anymore than what they’ve lived with for 400 years. Because white guys came over from Europe and started a new country with a great idea, great ideals, we followed economics and rich white guys making money and they put together a system of slavery, and we’ve never left it, really, it’s never gone away. So coaches, I’m calling on you. Step up. No more being quiet, no more being afraid to talk the topics. No more I’m a little bit uncomfortable I might lose my job over this because I’ve taken a stand here or there. Screw it. We can’t do that anymore.
So these white guys came over from Europe, started a new country, great idea, great writings, great laws, all of this about democracy and freedom and equality for all, and then it ain’t happened. That’s not what happened because we went down this other road. We followed economic and rich white guys making money, and they put together a system of slavery, and we’ve never left it, really. It’s never gone away. Black people know the truth. They know exactly what’s going on. It’s white people that don’t know. We’ve been taught a false history of what happened in this country.
Coach Carroll, I have not been taught a false history of what happened in this country. I have learned it myself, dude. I’ve been taught. I educated myself. And I know that you don’t know what you’re talking about. You are pandering. You may think you know what you’re talking about, but you don’t. Slavery has never really ended.
Grab audio sound bite number 1. Let’s just get a contrast here. This is Bruce Arians. He’s the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was Thursday last week at the Buccaneers training facility, One Buc Place. He held a press conference, and this is what he said he told his team about social justice protests.
ARIANS: If they want to do something, we’ll do it. As long as it’s something that’s going to have something to do with change, and not just taking a day off. The responsibility is just take action. I don’t know that protest is an action. You know, I would beg them to take action, you know, find a cause and either support it financially or do something to change the situation, ’cause protesting doesn’t do crap in my opinion. I’ve been seeing it since 1968.
RUSH: And what he means, protests, they been doing crap, my opinion, since ’68. And what he’s saying is, I’ve been seeing all this protesting since 1968, and what’s happening? They’re still protesting. What’s the change that’s happened? Still protesting the same stuff. Man after my own heart. In essence, this is a different structure of a point that I have constantly made. All of these minority groups that vote Democrat, every four years, every two years, they vote Democrat. Why? Well, because they’re complaining about the same stuff. The Democrats promise they’re gonna fix all of this, they’re gonna end racism, they’re gonna end bigotry, they’re gonna end economic inequality and all this stuff.
And yet Democrat minority votes continue to complain about the same stuff, meaning their votes are not mattering because their votes are taken for granted. The Democrat Party knows they don’t have to do jack. All they need is a D next to their name and they’re gonna get a majority of Democrat votes, and that’s where it ends. They don’t have to do anything else. They don’t have to fix anything because where else are minority voters gonna go?
The Republican Party has been so demonized that they’re not gonna support them except that’s not now changing with the Trumpster, like we’ve been telling you. Black support for Trump up nine points during the Republican convention. So Arians, you know what else he’s basically saying, the coach of the Buccaneers? Look. Canceling practice one day is not gonna move your cause forward. Not practicing and not playing a game one day isn’t gonna move your cause forward. He’s also saying I’ve been watching protests since 1968 and I haven’t seen anything but the protests continuing.
Now, I was reading Football Morning in America today. It’s a weekly column by Peter King, who writes at an NBC website now, Football Morning in America. Had a segment today on watching on TV, how the game, the National Football League will look different this year. And I’m just gonna read to you what he wrote.
“Nike has made a T-shirt that players can wear in pregame warmups. It’s optional. It’s the brainchild of Houston safety and NFL Players Association executive committee member Michael Thomas, and designed by Vogue Wilborn of the NFLPA.” Players Association. I don’t know what the T-shirt is. There’s no picture of it. It’s during the pregame, nobody’s gonna see it. Well, I take that back. It’ll be seen because they’ll videotape pregame. It’ll be seen.
End zones. In the normal ebb and flow, the end zone has the name and city of the home team. Green Bay Packers, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Jets, New York Giants. That’s out the window this year. In one end line it’ll say, “It takes all of us.” The other end line will say, “End racism.” That’s what everybody watching an NFL game will see on the end zones this season.
“Coaches and game officials will be able to wear patches on their cap with the name of a Black victim, or with one of four messages: ‘It takes all of us,’ ‘Black lives matter,’ ‘End racism,’ ‘Stop hate.'”
Again, coaches and game officials will be able to wear patches on their cap with the name of a black victim Jacob Blake, George Floyd, or they can wear a patch that has a message. There are four messages the players and the officials can choose from. It Takes All of Us, Black Lives Matter, End Racism, and Stop Hate.
“Each week the NFL will select one victim’s name and tell the story of that person in and around the games. As for the helmets, players can choose either a Black name or one of the four preferred phrases offered: ‘Stop hate,’ ‘It takes all of us,’ ‘End racism,’ ‘Black lives matter.'”
So you’re not gonna be able to escape, no matter what you’re watching during the televised NFL games this season, you’re gonna be unable to avoid either Stop Hate, It Takes All of Us, End Racism, Black Lives Matter, or the name of a black victim somewhere. And Mr. King says, “Far and away, expect to see ‘BREONNA TAYLOR’ as the most common victim’s name on the back of helmets.”
So that’s just some of how the game is going to change as you watch it on TV. Any reaction in there, Mr. Snerdley? (interruption) Well, we’re gonna find out who wants to watch it. We’ll find out. We’ll see. Let’s see. And here’s a story. This is an Issues & Insights editorial. “When NBA, MLB And NHL Players Picked Jacob Blake To Be Their Saint, They Chose Poorly.”
And it’s a story of why this guy’s not clean and pure as the wind-driven snow.