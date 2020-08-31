Trump’s Running to Save Us from a Race War Fomented by Democrats

RUSH: Now, there is so much to get to today. I was going through the Stacks of Stuff. I’ve got three or four things here that I could literally spend an hour each on. Now, I’m not gonna do that, but to do them thoroughly I could spend that much time. But I’ve got so much to work in. I wasn’t here all last week, but how about that show open on Friday? In a 15- to 16-minute show open on Friday I covered for the four days I wasn’t here. Even I recognize how good that was in terms of its comprehensiveness.
Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months. https://t.co/2wNMWoW6it
— Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 27, 2020
There’s some things that I said in that 15- to 16-minute show open that I want to now build on because I think they’re crucially important. And one of the points that I made, I’d read something that Glenn Reynolds at Instapundit had jotted down, and it really made a tremendous amount of sense to me.
It was during the Republican convention last week and it was obvious what the Democrat Party was attempting to do. And they’re building on it now with the attempt to blame Trump for all of the domestic terrorism that is going on. I believe the Democrat Party, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, whoever, I think they are attempting, and have been for a while, to literally foment a race war. I think that has been the objective. And they have been throwing so much hate at Donald Trump that they have been goading him into responding with his own version of hate. And that is where Trump has been brilliant.
He has not responded in kind. He has not responded with hate. They have ladled it on. They have just hammered hate at him, hoping that he will hammer hate back at them. You look at that Republican convention, there wasn’t any hate. You couldn’t find a shred of it. All you found was love, appreciation. You found one of the most diverse political conventions I have ever seen, one that was uplifting to me. And I needed it at the point that it happened last week. And it did. Trump and that convention lifted me at a time I needed it. And I hope that it had the same effect on a lot of other people.
Trump is not just running for reelection. There’s so much more going on here. The story that the president told at the Republican National Convention — and believe me, it was his story, and it was well assembled. It was brilliantly conceived, flawlessly executed by virtually everybody who had a role in it. The story he was telling is about saving this country from the race war that I firmly believe the left is attempting to foment.
The left in this country — it’s patently obvious now — they want this election to be, they want the current American circumstance to be black versus white, not left versus right, not male versus female, not straight versus gay. They want it to be black versus white. Immigrant versus native maybe, but as long as it has a racial component, that’s what the Democrats are attempting to foment. And Trump didn’t buy it. He didn’t buy into it. He didn’t take the bait. He didn’t respond in kind. All last week the president made clear that it’s about people who are constructive, who are productive and generally happy. That’s us. Versus people who are — let’s face it — miserably unhappy.
I don’t care what you think, I don’t care what they say. Black Lives Matter, Antifa, they are not happy people, and they’re not capable of happiness. They’re not capable of laughter. The closest they get to happiness is when they murder a Trump supporter as happened in Portland. The closest they get to happiness — it’s a phony happiness, obviously — is when they engage in the destruction of private property and general mayhem. But that’s not the kind of thing that normal people are made happy by. But this is who we’re dealing with. People who are destructive, miserably unhappy, parasitic.
That’s the difference. Transcends things like race. I think it’s a very underappreciated message that Trump had all during the convention last week. And by promoting it at this time, I literally believe that Donald Trump may be saving America from a fate you and I don’t want to contemplate. We don’t want another civil war based on race. We don’t want race wars. We don’t want any of that because it’s not something naturally occurring. The Democrats are trying, they are literally trying to foment hate. And it isn’t working because it’s not who the American people are, ladies and gentlemen.
The critics were hoping that as the Democrats — Biden, Kamala Harris, the whole mess of them — as they throw hate, as they harass people that attended Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night at the White House, they were assaulted. They were attacked. The D.C. mayor had insufficient police resources. It was a setup. People had to walk to leave the White House grounds where the acceptance speech had taken place.
It was purposely designed to force Trump, I believe, into responding with his own brand of hate that would have been driven by anger. I think they hoped to make Trump so mad that he would react to these people, but he didn’t react the way they hoped and the way they attempted to manipulate. There was no hate for hate. Look at all the white people bashing at the Democrat National Convention. The platform mentioning white people 15 times, all negative.
The Republican convention didn’t return fire in such a way. It simply promoted the diversity that’s in the party. There was nothing but love and accomplishment and achievement, possibilities, soaring possibilities. Not a return volley of hate. They were hoping Trump would throw divisiveness right back at them. Instead, he brought up all of these positive, successful minority people and told his supporters, “Look. These are our kind of people. And we’re glad to have them.” Met hate with love.
The Democrat Party is the biggest hate group in America today, and Trump met it all last week with love. I believe the Democrats have been goading Trump for four years. They’ve been trying to goad Trump into reacting in ways that they think he operates. Democrat planners constantly try to goad him into behavior not in his best interests. And they fail. The problem is even after five years now or six, they still don’t know who he is because of their own arrogance. They’re so convinced of their own intellectual superiority over Trump, they have become the coyote, and they don’t know it. I have to take a break. I’m not finished with this point, but it won’t take much longer when we get back. Sit tight. Back before you know it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So, in addition to the Democrats attempting to goad Trump… I really believe this was the objective, and I think the frustration at failing to goad Trump into responding at his convention with hate — the kind of hate that they have been ladling out here for who knows how long. I think the Democrats are now so frustrated, they’ve had to come out and admit there’s rioting and looting in their states.
Now they’re trying to blame Trump for that. Donald Trump has them doing things that are self-destructive, and they don’t see it because of their arrogance because their belief in their intellectual superiority, particularly over Trump. You know, normally the Democrats hide their true agenda. We’ve talked about this over and over again for countless decades here at the EIB Network.
Recently, they’ve gotten brave, and they have been up front a little bit more so than usual about their agenda, but normally they camouflage it. Normally they hide it. Today and the past few months, not only are they not hiding it, they are putting it into action — in Portland, in Minneapolis, in Seattle, in Chicago, in St. Louis.
They are actually putting the agenda into action, on television, for everybody to see every day.
I don’t care, folks; Americans do not want this country to become Portland or Seattle or Minneapolis or anywhere else the Democrats are running states and cities. They are destroying their own cities. It’s on television, and all the while they believe they’re destroying Donald Trump. He’s driving them crazy because he simply isn’t who they think he is — and they’re so lazy, they haven’t taken the time to find out who he actually is.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: The views expressed by the host on this program are documented to be almost always right 99.8% of the time. The views expressed by the host on this program may not necessarily represent the views of the management or sponsors or the custodial crew of this station, but they should and, in time, they will. And it’s great to have you with us as the fastest three hours in media roll right on. Rush Limbaugh behind the Golden EIB Microphone at 800-282-2882. The email address, ElRushbo@eibnet.us.
Excuse me. One of the things I mentioned on Friday which is worth again going back to, Jonathan Chait, whose last name rhymes with “hate,” appropriately so. He is a really angry, uber-leftist in the media and has been for the longest time. He literally has pent-up animosity toward Republicans, conservatives, what have you. And he tweeted something that didn’t — well, I don’t know how much play that it got. I did mention it on Friday.
“Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months.” Now, here is an organization which, by their own admission, they’re not a civil rights organization. That’s one of the biggest fake assumptions that people are making. They are a proud Marxist, Leninist, communist organization. I mean, people are afraid of them because they’re willing to use all kinds of violence. But because they have succeeded in convincing everybody that they’re a civil rights organization, nobody can touch ’em.
In this climate, they’re pretty much permitted to say and do whatever they want to do because they’re a bunch of victims. And they have what are said to be legitimate grievances against the United States. They are not a civil rights organization. They are a proud Marxist organization, and they admit so on their Web page. And it’s fascinating. You see all these professional athletes signing on to ’em and agreeing with them and promoting them when it’s clearly obvious what they are and what they aren’t.
And it is therefore abundantly obvious that professional athletes are being manipulated very easily. They’re being used very easily to promote an agenda that they may agree with, I don’t know. But I would venture to say that a significant percentage of African-American athletes are not communist. They may be what they think are liberal Democrats. But they’re not Marxists. They may never have been taught about Marxism even when they attended class in college. So they may not even know what that is. But, boy, have they been successfully manipulated and used.
But this tweet — and this, by the way, is August 27, so four days ago. Let’s go through this again. “Democrats need to be extremely concerned about what’s happening in Wisconsin, where support for BLM has gone from +25 to +0 in 2 months.”
So Mr. Chait here believes that it is a very, very good thing for the public to support Black Lives Matter, a Marxist, communist organization. And it’s worthy of panic when Black Lives Matter in Wisconsin loses all of its support, plus 25 to plus zero. Why do Democrats need to be concerned about this? You think the Democrats have openly embraced a Marxist? Yes, it’s exactly what Mr. Chait means. But actually he doesn’t.
He’s furthering the idea that Black Lives Matter is a civil rights group. The legitimate inheritors, Martin Luther King and his legacy. Why is Black Lives Matter lost all of its support in Wisconsin, do you think? Impossible to know. But you could guess based in hope that sufficient numbers of people have found out who they are and that even if they haven’t found out who they are, they still don’t support rioting and looting and destruction, which is the strangest thing that the Democrats are trying to rally a winning coalition behind, destroying Portland, Oregon, with the governor seemingly happy about it.
Destroying Minneapolis, destroying Chicago, St. Louis, you name it, wherever Democrats run the show, they’re sitting idly by and letting all of this happen under the theory, the pretext that somehow doing all of this and permitting all of this is gonna redound negatively to Trump. But now it wasn’t redounding negatively to Trump because now they’re having to come out perfectly, profoundly say so. And as I said, you could see it coming on Sunday. You could see the shift coming on Sunday.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Willie Brown, columnist, San Francisco Chronicle, former mayor San Francisco, former speaker California assembly. In his column on Saturday, Willie Brown said the Democrats better stop calling riots demonstrations. They better stop calling ’em peaceful protests because burning and looting is gonna help reelect Trump. We are very fortunate the Democrats are not listening to Willie Brown. He told them not to pick Kamala Harris. They did. He’s advised them to do a whole bunch of other things they’re ignoring.
Former San Francisco mayor, California state assembly speaker Willie Brown wrote Saturday that Democrats ought to stop calling riots demonstrations because burning and looting are gonna help reelect Trump. The title of his piece is, “Burning and looting in the name of justice will hand the election to Trump.”
Willie Brown said: “The biggest threat to a Democratic election sweep in November isn’t the Republican in the White House, but the demonstrators who are tearing up cities in the name of racial justice.”
Whoa! You just don’t see this. He’s absolutely right, and they are going to ignore him. They have to ignore him. Trump said it. Plugs has to be in favor of crime. He has to be in favor of this. He’s got no choice. Joe Biden cannot criticize the rioting and the looting and all of this. He must be in favor of it. That is the Democrat coalition. That is the Democrat Party’s identity and energy. He has to support it.
“Willie Brown, noting that new polls showed voters increasingly worried about crime, said that the Democrats were in a heck of a bind. If they stand up and condemn the demonstrators, the left-wing will label ’em as Trump flunkies and they’ll be in all sorts of trouble. If they keep quiet or offer passive responses to all of this violence, voters will assume that they’re okay with burning and looting.”
By the way, we have assumed that. I don’t know about you, but it seems to me the people Seattle are perfectly fine with that. The people of Portland are perfectly happy with that dumb cluck mayor running around supporting all of this stuff. It seems like the residents there, if they have a voice and if they oppose it, may be afraid to say so. So the speaker and the former mayor is right. Stop calling riots demonstrations. Now the Democrats are out actively trying to blame Trump for all of this.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Santa Cruz, California. This is Paul. It’s great to have you with us, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you. Mega dittos, Rush, and keep fighting a good fight.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Do what you have to do. I just want to remind you that as soon as President Trump was sworn into office, there was rioting in Washington, D.C., where they were rioting and breaking windows and causing chaos and you never heard the Democrats denounce that at one point during that entire process of time, which is very disrespectful to the president.
RUSH: Oh, exactly. In fact, let me remind people of a couple of interesting things. Lara Trump made this point last night on Fox News Sunday with Chris Wallace. The media and the Democrats are trying to blame Trump Thursday night’s acceptance speech on the South Lawn of the White House as a superspreader event. You know what a superspreader is?
That’s where a bunch of people get together like leftist Hollywood people who have parties, pool parties, and they say no to social distancing. They don’t wear masks. They’re consuming adult beverages, shooting up whatever it is they shoot up, and a bunch of people come down with the disease. In many instances, those pool parties are in contained houses.
Superspreader events are very difficult to have outdoors, folks. You just can’t ignore the science here. The science is that outdoors, it’s very difficult to promote superspreader events because outdoors is the safest place to be in terms of the virus being contracted and spreading. But why was the White House event a superspreader event, and yet the Black Lives Matter and Antifa storming the streets of Washington, getting in people’s faces, in some cases manhandling them and spitting on them…?
Why wasn’t the media concerned about the spreading of the virus at that point? Why was the virus only going to be spread during the Trump acceptance speech, but not as the Trump guests were being intimidated, hounded — in some cases, practically beaten up, Rand Paul and his wife? The hypocrisy is glaring, and once again, the Democrats try to make the case that, “Well, the virus doesn’t spread during protests, and even if it does, it’s worth it.
“It’s worth some people coming down with COVID-19 if the effort is to get rid of Donald Trump.” So I don’t think there’s anything to be particularly concerned about in terms of the White House speech, the acceptance speech on Thursday and superspreader. There was some distancing there anyway. But the point that the caller makes is how about all of the protests after Trump was inaugurated?
Trump's efforts to label what is happening in major cities as "riots" speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the momenthttps://t.co/tQJ495xOZK pic.twitter.com/vs19vtCHiW
— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) August 30, 2020
Even after he was elected, remember all of those crazed women wearing vagina hats all over the place? All over the country. Remember the first travel ban, how people went nuts? The left has been violently protesting since Trump was elected. And these violent protests have been encouraged and embraced by Democrat Party — and, of course, the Democrats in the media.
So that is exactly right. It’s just all of a sudden now, it’s Donald Trump’s fault. You know, I said: Yesterday, you could just see it coming; you could see it happening. Watching social media, you could see it on cue, you could see it on Twitter, you could see it happening Instagram, Facebook. The talking points went out, the left media ganged up all the tweets, all the comments, all the stories were versions of this.
Chris Cillizza, CNN: “Trump’s efforts to label what is happening in major cities as ‘riots’ speaks at least somewhat to his desperation, politically speaking, at the moment.” Yesterday, the entire left wing totally changed, and now all rioting is now all Trump’s fault, which means rioting is not good.
Now, how are they gonna get themselves out of this one? They’ve just now… By blaming Trump for this, they’ve begun the process of condemning it.