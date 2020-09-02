Plugs Takes Questions!

RUSH: I don’t believe this! Plugs is taking questions! Plugs is taking questions. He did a press conference out there. So far four or five questions. They’re softball questions. There’s nothing on the slave-owning family of his vice-presidential nominee. There’s nothing on his son Hunter. He’s talking somewhat slowly. There’s not a whole lot of energy.
But, folks, the polls must be really bad to force him out twice in two days. And now he’s going to Kenosha on Thursday after telling Trump he shouldn’t go. And I just saw during the break that Plugs actually got close to getting something right. He was talking about the recession that they inherited, he and Obama in 2009 after they were inaugurated. And he said, “We came up with about $800 billion,” which is the Porkulus amount, the stimulus. “We came up with $800 billion. You know what we did with it? We sent it to the states. And the states were able to keep their key people employed.”
Now, this is the first time they’ve admitted this. I don’t know if there’s gonna be blowback on this, but that’s not what they said the stimulus was for. Back then in 2009 when Obama is selling this thing, the stimulus is for infrastructure: roads and bridges. We’re gonna repair schools. We’re gonna do all of these wonderful things and it’s gonna create jobs, and this is going to create an economic recovery. And Biden was put in charge of it, and they called it Recovery Summer.
Well, there wasn’t a recovery because that’s not what they did with the money. Plugs just honestly admitted what they did with it. They sent it to the states where union employees were kept employed and on the job. That’s what that stimulus money was for. Eighty-five percent of it, folks. We tracked this. Eighty-five percent of it was sent to public employee unions so that teachers, SEIU types, so that they would not be laid off. So that they would continue to pay union dues, because a percentage of all union dues ends up being sent back to the Democrat Party as campaign donations.
So what that stimulus really was — and don’t get mad at me — but what it really was was a quasi-money-laundering operation. Obama couldn’t go over to the Treasury and write a check for $800 billion to the DNC. But he could pass a stimulus bill and tell everybody it was for roads and bridges and schools and all these other wonderful things that we are gonna build and repair. Biden just very proudly for the first time admitted what they did with the money. They sent it to the states for their public employees. We had to keep the states open. We had to keep the states running.
Now, I don’t know if he’s gonna get any blowback on this or blowout. Now I’m confused. Blowback. I don’t think he’s gonna get any blowback on this ’cause it’s so many years ago. And they can cover for it. And the scandalous nature of it is so long ago that I don’t think it’s gonna matter. But he did admit what they actually used that stimulus money for. That stimulus money was essentially a circuitous route to send a bunch of money in the form of campaign contributions from union members to the Democrat National Committee.