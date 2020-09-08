Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- Globe & Mail: Is it time to decolonize your lawn?
- NY Post: Why is Joe Biden addicted to reading his handlers’ scripts?
- NY Post: U.N. secretary-general calls COVID-19 result of ‘millennia of patriarchy’
- Video: Joe Biden Relies on Teleprompter to Answer Question: “Move It Up Here”
- Video: Even While Using A Teleprompter, Biden Can’t Keep His Thoughts Straight
- AP: Trump Calls out Pentagon leaders, says they want war to keep contractors ‘happy’
- MSN: Trump says troops love him even if Pentagon brass doesn’t
- VDH: Trump, Race, and Class
- Washington Examiner: Byron York’s Daily Memo: Coup porn backlash
- The Hill: Emboldened Democrats haggle over 2021 agenda
- The Hill: Gap narrows between those who see pandemic as more of a health crisis and those focused on economy: poll
- Fox News: ‘Simply false’: Bolton again shoots down Atlantic story claiming Trump disparaged U.S. war dead
- The Hill: Press Says Trump gives military middle finger salute
- BPR: BLM crowd swarms the inside of a Pittsburgh McDonald’s, assaults black restaurant manager
- Rantz: Seattle closes park for religious rally, but allows anti-cop protests
- AP: As California burns, the winds arrive and the lights go out
- NY Post: Pentagon says China has ‘largest navy in the world’
- Washington Post: Trump employs violence as political fuel for reelection
- Washington Post: Opinion | Trump is shouting his racism. He must be stopped.
- AP: COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
- The Politico: How COVID-19 made New Jersey’s Phil Murphy the most powerful governor in America
- LA Times: Their company got a PPP loan. So why are they still unemployed?
- LA Times: California begins sending extra $900 to those unemployed due to COVID-19
- NY Post: Tear gas is causing “transgender men” to menstruate
- NY Post: Portland police deploy tear gas, declare riot after protester catches fire
- Atlanta Journal-Constitution: 1,000 people double-voted in Georgia primary and may face charges
- Politico Playbook: Trump to announce SCOTUS list as early as Wednesday
- NY Post: Trump rips Laurene Powell Jobs in latest attack on The Atlantic
- Washington Post: Opinion | Trump keeps insulting the military
- NY Post: GoFundMe campaign for salon owner who released footage of Pelosi raises $300,000
- U.K. Telegraph: The alarming rise of the technosexuals
- Zuckerberg: “What we and the other media need to start doing is preparing the American people that there is nothing illegitimate about this election taking additional days or weeks to make sure all the votes are counted.”
- LA Times: Michigan’s Muslims are thinking globally, but running and voting locally
- SF Chronicle: California’s climate crisis is deepening with 500,000 going dark
- NY Post: Record 2 million acres burned in devastating California wildfires
- Reuters: U.S. utilities say Biden plan to cut CO2 hinges on breakthroughs
- Hollywood Reporter: Disney Under Fire For Filming ‘Mulan’ in China’s Xinjiang Province
- Reuters: China buys 664,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans, biggest daily total in nearly seven weeks: USDA
- Guardian: Kamala Harris Wouldn’t Trust a COVID vaccine from the government while Trump is president
- Fox News: San Francisco keeps city-owned gyms open with private gyms still barred from reopening
- The Advanced Independent: Las Vegas Man Charged with Double Voting in 2016
- AP: Trump to Campaign in N.C., Florida Battlegrounds on Tuesday
- Fox 13 Now: Woman dead 6 months receives letter saying she is COVID-19 positive
- Daily Voice: Cuomo blames Trump for state’s COVID mess because he didn’t ban European travel sooner