Poll: 86% Think Other People’s News Sources Are Biased

RUSH: There’s a survey out today: “Eighty-six percent of people think everybody else’s news sources are biased, but they believe their own news source,” which means if you watch CNN, you believe them. It’s one of the most… When you see this survey, it’s really misleading.
Because it leads you to believe that 86% of the American people think all media is biased to the point that it’s worthless. But that’s not what it says, because it says later on, if you read deep, that people trust the news source they like. So they don’t think Fox is biased if they watch Fox. They don’t think CNN is biased if they watch CNN.