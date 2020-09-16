Joe After Dark: Plugs Plays “Despacito”

RUSH: Oh, yeah, yeah, yeah, we gotta Biden and his appearance in Kissimmee, Florida. Whoever is allowing this to happen… they’re gonna pay a price for it. And I’m more convinced than ever that there is somebody pulling strings behind the scenes that’s actually gonna end up running this country. And it’s not Kamala Harris. And, yeah, I’ve got all the awareness of the Harris-Biden administration. These people are out there doing this on purpose, folks, they’re sending a signal to their voters. I’m gonna explain all of this as the program unfolds.
Biden came out yesterday. He was two hours late. And he came out and played some song on his phone for 45 seconds. I’ve got the lyrics of the song, and it is flat-out weird what this guy was playing.
I mean, the name of the song is Despacito. “I want to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears so that you remember when you’re not with me.”
This is the guy that loves to run his hands through women’s hair. He loves to smell women’s hair and he comes out playing a song with that lyric. “I want to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears so that you remember when you’re not with me.”
RUSH: So last night in Tampa, Biden was supposed to appear and speak at 6:30 p.m. As of 8 p.m. he hadn’t been seen. He told the press he was in the building, but he still had not come out. And there were some serious fears. What’s wrong?
This program is one of the most powerful, influential media broadcasts of each busy broadcast day. And it was I who first warned everybody that one of the legitimate medical characteristics of dementia is something that has got a name. It’s called sundowning. And what it is, is as the day goes on and we get to sundown and the 7, 8 p.m. hour, people with dementia have a tougher and tougher time. And that is why Biden does nothing at night. And I pointed this out.
What did they do? They schedule an event for 6:30 p.m. in Tampa shortly after I, on this program, make that announcement, or make that point. So it was 8 o’clock last night, despite telling the press that Biden was in the building, he wasn’t out, nobody’s seen him. Then when he did come out, he pulled his phone out, he played a strange Hispanic song on the phone. I don’t know what he was doing backstage, learning how to use the phone. I don’t know if they had to wake him up. I don’t know what.
Grab sound bite number 4. This is what happened when Biden came out. Some say this is pandering to Hispanics. He played a song on his phone called Despacito.
BIDEN: I just have one thing to say. Hang on here…
(Playing “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi on his smartphone)
LUIS FONSI: All right! There you go. Dance a little bit. Come on.
BIDEN: I tell you what, if I had the talent of any one of these people I’d be — I’d be elected president by acclamation.
RUSH: (imitating Biden) “I tell you what, man, come on, man, come on, if I had talent these people have, I’d be elected by acclamation.” I want to share with you some of the lyrics of this song that Biden, who loves to smell women’s hair, who loves to run his hands through the hair of women and young girls who happen to be within reach of Biden.
Despacito. English translation: “Yes, you know that I’ve been looking at you for a while. I have to dance with you today. I saw that your look was calling me. Show me the way that I’m going. You, you are the magnet and I’m the metal. I’m getting closer, and I’m setting up the plan, just the thought of it accelerates the pulse. Now I’m enjoying it more than usual. All my senses are asking for more. This must be taken without any trouble. I want to breathe your neck slowly.” (exaggerated breathing)
“I want to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears -” (exaggerated breathing) “– so that you remember when you’re not with me. Slowly I want to undress you with kisses slowly. I want to sign the walls of your labyrinth and make your whole body a –”
This is a song for a pervert. He comes out, plays this song on his phone, holding it up to the microphone that he’s gonna use.