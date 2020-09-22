Caller Sees Democrats Losing the Middle

RUSH: Here’s Tom in Detroit. You’re next. I’m glad you waited, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Rush, I gotta say, I have a tremendous amount of respect for everything you’ve built, and thank you for letting me be a part of that.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Great to have you here with us.
CALLER: I’ll be quick. The problem people have isn’t that they don’t care about part of the population feeling left out, speaking about these social issues. It’s that the actions of the people supporting those agendas goes against what they say they’re trying to do. Examples. In 2016, Hillary says Republicans will take away their voice if she isn’t elected, and then in the next breath she takes away their voice by screwing Bernie Sanders.
And on a smaller scale, if I go on Facebook and I’m of the opinion that black lives and blue lives and all lives deserve love and respect and someone responds to me like I’m the next Hitler, the question is, why would I have anything to do with what they believe if that is how people who already believe that are going to act? I might not know what I want to be, but I know too many poor representatives of that group and see them treating people like garbage to let myself give any credibility to an organization that allows its members to act that way to other people. End of speech.
RUSH: Okay. You have to forgive me here. I was trying to follow you on the transcription. What organization are you talking about that allows its members to act that way?
CALLER: The Democrat Party, more or less.
RUSH: The Democrats. Okay. It says up here — help me out — it says on the cheat sheet, it says “not that we don’t care about issues or social reform. We do. We just cannot abide the way people are going about it.” You mean the Democrats?
CALLER: Yes, exactly. It’s just anybody really, like if you want to be a good representation of your organization and your message is to love other people, you can’t love other people using hateful methods: name-calling, shaming, bullying, all of these things go against what you’re saying you are trying to do in that breath. And when you encourage and allow your own members to represent you in that way and turn a blind eye to it, you do your own organization more harm than good. I think that’s why the middle has shifted away from the left because of what Hillary did to Bernie. That started way back when, and I think it’s continuing now.
RUSH: Oh, I missed that. You think the middle — you mean the middle class economically or are you talking about —
CALLER: Just the middle in terms of independents and undecideds.
RUSH: You think the independents have turned away from the Democrats?
CALLER: I think they’ve shifted further away, yes. And it’s because they’re seeing a disconnect between word, action, and just how people are being treated more from one side than the other. You don’t see the groups of Republicans going out there and holding rallies where things catch on fire.
RUSH: But here’s the question. I know you think that, but are you projecting? Are you assuming that everybody is reacting to this the way you are? What is your evidence that independents and the great unwashed, great undecided are repulsed by what they’re seeing, say, in Portland or Seattle? Where’s the evidence?
CALLER: This will be purely anecdotal, and you can take it for what it’s worth. I saw a YouTube ad the other day, and it was Barack Obama, and the first sentence out of his mouth was, “Don’t let them take away your power.” And that’s every headline that’s ever made in the news today. They scare people by saying they’re gonna take away their power. That he has to come right out and say that, to me, is evidence that they know they’re losing the middle.
RUSH: Oh, okay.
CALLER: Your power is being taken away. You have to do what I tell you to do or your power is gonna get taken away. Why are you too dumb to understand this? I’ll come right out and say it.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: That’s what I see.
RUSH: All right. I understand now. I appreciate the call. Thank you, Tom, very much. I’m flattered you took the time to get through, and I appreciate your opening comments during the call.