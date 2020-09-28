Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Smell of Fear

RUSH: The Amazon Prime/Washington Post editorial board is calling on the Senate to ignore President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett. The editors claim that Republican senators will be guilty of a “damaging injustice” by letting the nomination go forward on the eve of a presidential election.
It’s totally laughable. And there’s more of this from the left.
Even before the first hearing begins, Senate Democrats are demanding that Amy Coney Barrett recuse herself from any election-related cases that might come before the Supreme Court. Again, totally ridiculous.
The president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Alexis McGill Johnson, claims that Amy Coney Barrett will not stand up for women like Ruth Bader Ginsburg did. Apparently, even though Judge Barrett is a highly achieved woman, a working mom with seven children, she isn’t clued in to what it’s like to be a woman in today’s America.
And finally, there is this. Joe Biden blasted the nomination of Judge Barrett. Plugs claims she will pose a threat to the health care of millions of Americans. Nancy Pelosi joined Biden in that absurd accusation. She says Judge Barrett could destroy life-saving protections for 135 million Americans who have preexisting health conditions.
Folks, the Democrats know they can do nothing to stop this nomination. This is what fear and frustration smell like. And it reeks.