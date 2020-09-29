×

Rush Limbaugh

Trump’s Huge COVID-19 Testing Announcement

Sep 29, 2020




RUSH: The Trump administration announced that they’re gonna “ship 100 million rapid coronavirus tests to states by the end of the year. The first shipments, totaling 6.5 million tests, will be sent this week… HHS already has sent a few million of the Abbott antigen tests to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, historically black colleges and universities…”

This is a big deal. This is the test from Abbott Laboratories, a 15-minute test. This is a self-administered test.

This test is what could permit schools to reopen with no concerns whatsoever, and it’s flat-out amazing that it has happened this quickly.

So I wanted to make sure to mention that.

 

