100% of Our Store Profits Now Go to Law Enforcement Heroes

RUSH: You know, folks, I mentioned this about — I don’t know — a week or two ago. It wasn’t long ago, 9/11… Stop and think. It wasn’t that long ago that our police and first responders were seen as American heroes. You remember the iconic images of police officers, men and women, firefighters running toward the Twin Towers on 9/11.
They were going in, trying to save as many lives as they could. Athletes were proud to hoist the American flag on the field of play. Everybody rallied around the flag, and it wasn’t that long ago. The police and first responders were the heroes of the day. Everybody appreciated and loved them and hoisted them, held them up on pedestals.
Now today, policemen and women are all being lumped into a pool of evil villains. They’re yelled at. They are attacked, demeaned. By who? Groups of rioters. Now, let me tell you something, folks. It’s not “ideas” targeting police officers. “Oh, yeah, Antifa is an idea. It’s not… It’s not…” It’s people! Ideas are not burning down buildings, killing innocent Americans.
It’s not ideas that are attacking law enforcement in their patrol cars and then laughing about it. Policemen and women and being lumped into a pool of evil villains. They’re being yelled at, they’re being attacked, they’re being demeaned by groups of rioters. It’s terrible what’s going on in our cities, even in our small towns — and to us here, it’s not acceptable. Period.
On the contrary, it’s time we made them heroes again, because they always have been and they always will be. Law enforcement — plainclothes, uniform, whatever — first responders, firefighters, they are heroes. They do jobs that most of his would not do. It’s time we support them again. It’s time to make safety and security for all Americans a top priority.
So this year, Kathryn and I have decided — get ready for this — we are going to donate 100% of the store profits at RushLimbaugh.com. Every dime of profit we are going to donate to the families of law enforcement. Every week, Kathryn and I are gonna select deserving recipients from a list of nominees from families of law enforcement.
If you would like to be a part of this, we’re calling it the Support Our Heroes campaign, because to us they are heroes. They have never stopped being heroes. They’re bigger heroes today than ever given the fact that they are now being targeted by people who media and the Democrat Party are claiming are the future of the country: Antifa, Black Lives Matter.
If you would like to be part of this Support Our Heroes campaign, all you gotta do is visit the Rush Limbaugh Show store today at RushLimbaugh.com. Just go to the website — you can get there on our app, you can get there on a web browser — and just shop the Rush Limbaugh Store at RushLimbaugh.com. It’s a great time. We got brand new stuff there.
It’s a great time to pick up early Christmas presents. In fact, I’m wearing one of the new golf shirts today: The American flag waving in the wind icon, and underneath it, it says, “Preserve America.” It’s about preserving the American way of life. Just go to the store; shop. It’s a great time to pick up early Christmas presents, knowing that 100% of the sales profits are going to helping the families of law enforcement.
With every order, we’re gonna throw in… Brian, put that thing up. Put up the flag icon. This is a screenshot for those of you on the Dittocam. We’ll have this at RushLimbaugh.com. That is a five-by-seven, Rush Limbaugh Proudly Stand with Law Enforcement magnet, for the fridge or for anywhere that you use magnets. You will get one of these with every order.
Now, the official store is located on the home page of RushLimbaugh.com. You’ll see the “Store” tab. You’ve been there countless times before. Now, also, there is a nominate page where you can nominate a deserving law enforcement family. That’s how we are going to select recipients, and we’re gonna do it every week. We’re gonna select deserving recipients from a list of nominees and you can — if you want — nominate a deserving law enforcement family.
Now, folks, this is not a sales gimmick. We only have a limited supply of the new Preserve America gear. I really urge you to get in there, if you’re at all interested. Do it today or as soon as possible so that your items and sizes are still there. We’re not gonna be restocking this year. We’re not doing this for the obvious retail reasons. We can’t be, with 100% of the profits going to the families of law enforcement.
We will not be restocking this year. So when we sell out, it’s out. It’s gone. It’s not a gimmick. It’s just the way we have decided to do this. I’m warning you right here, right now. No angrygrams are gonna be tolerated. I went the day after, and it was sold out. I told you. I told you. And it’s not a gimmick. We know we’re gonna sell out, folks. We just do. (interruption)
Oh, we’ve got plenty of stuff. Don’t misunderstand. (chuckles) Snerdley said, “You’ve only got five items?” No, no, no, no. Not at all. Also, keep this in mind: Whenever we do this, there are knockoffs and copycats that spring up all over the place, and there’s only one official store. There is only one official location where the profits are going to be sent — 100% of the profits are gonna go — to law enforcement families, nominated by you.
Of course, we’ll have other ways of selecting them, but you can if you want to participate in that aspect of this. Throw the magnet up one more time on the Dittocam. That’s five by seven, and it says, “Proudly Stand with Law Enforcement,” and the Golden EIB Microphone is there, and the American flag in black and white with one blue stripe.
So, again, the official store is at RushLimbaugh.com. You’ll see the “Store” tab. There’s a nominate page where you can nominate a deserving law enforcement family. But it’s just… I got to thinking about it when I mentioned this three weeks or a month ago. It was just not that long ago the cops were heroes.
We started looking at the footage, video of all of the heroic acts of people in uniform, and how everybody loved them and everybody thanked them and everybody thought they were just heroes. There was no way our society could function without them. And now we’ve got defund-the-cops movements — which, by the way, fell flat in Minneapolis.
We got efforts — there’s actually advocacy — of wounding and killing law enforcement by left-wing political groups, with the approval of the Democrat Party. It’s unacceptable, and when you talk about “it’s not who we are”? Antifa, Black Lives Matter, this is not who we are. Who we are is the way we were 15, 18, 19 years ago, after 9/11.
And look how quickly… Look how quickly the political movement behind all this has been able to affect this kind of change. They’ve turned a bunch of white, Millennial young people into people that hate law enforcement on the basis that it’s white supremacy, that it’s white privilege or what have you.
Nothing could be further from the truth. But that’s how successful they have been in their political efforts. But just remember: Ideas do not kill police officers. They don’t burn down buildings. Sorry, Vice President Biden, but that just won’t fly.