18-Year-Old Thinks Young Trump Supporters Are Being Missed

RUSH: Weston, Florida. This is Chase. It says here you’re 18-year-olds, Chase. Welcome to the program.
CALLER: Hey, Rush, it’s an honor to talk to you. My whole family’s praying for you.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much, great to have you here.
CALLER: Great to be here. Two quick things. My grandma, she used to give me your Rush Revere books to read. I tune into the podcast all the time, the show whenever I can. If it weren’t for you, I don’t think I’d be the same conservative I am today.
RUSH: Well, thank you. That is very much appreciated. I can’t tell you how much.
CALLER: And the second thing, there is a lot more young Trump supporters than anyone sees. And I think they’re too afraid to speak up because at the very minimum they’re gonna lose friends and probably gonna get attacked. And to me that just shows we’re on the right side of history.
RUSH: You know, I hear that a lot. Not just from young people. I hear it from all age-groups. There’s plenty of adults out there, Chase, that are afraid to put a Trump sign in the yard or a bumper sticker on the car or even to say that they’re for Trump. They literally fear that somebody is gonna target them either for physical violence for vandalism.
CALLER: Hm-hm. Yep. You know, I have the Trump flag in my room, but I won’t take it outside.
RUSH: Well, how many — this all anecdotal, none of it scientific — but how many people your age do you know who support Trump? And why do they?
CALLER: Well, I have quite a few. I have actually a friend group on the other side of Florida that I talk to all the time. And, you know, just around my school and stuff, I’d say like half around my school. I mean, they support Trump because, for the most part, they’re looking at their future, and they know he’s the best in in terms of the economy. And, you know, they’re thinking about what’s best for the country and they know —
RUSH: Well, that’s fascinating. Because if that’s true, you got a bunch of 18-, 19-year-olds thinking about things that some adults don’t think about. I mean, you’re thinking about the economy and your future, and you’ve already ascertained that Trump makes the best option for you, portends the best option. That’s great.
Chase, it’s heartwarming to learn that people like you are out there. And not just listening to the program, but thinking the way you are. And I hope that it continues. You sound like you have a leader characteristic about you, and I hope that you continue to do that. ‘Cause we need you. We need exactly people like you who, when the time comes, fearlessly tell people what you think and are able to explain it. Thank you so much.
Terry in Houston, you’re next. Great to have you. Hi.
CALLER: Yes. Mega prayers, Rush. I’ll get right to my point. I think that a part of this onslaught of the racial component in the media is a little bit of fear as well. I know that yesterday the gateway pundit, Jim Hoft, had an article that stated that Google searches for Hunter Biden were up tenfold after the debate. And I think they’re panicked because they’ve done their best to deflect from Hunter Biden and the corruption of Joe Biden —
RUSH: Now, I had not seen that. That fascinates me. Because Hunter Biden, you had to really be listening closely to catch that, and for enough people to have been made curious about that to cause a tenfold increase in Google searches? Yeah, that could explain a lot.