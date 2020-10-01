Lid Put on Plugs at 11:23 This Morning

RUSH: By the way, the Biden campaign, I guess that train trip is really wearing the guy out. They put a lid on the campaign at 11:23 this morning. You know, I’m wondering if there might be a secondary reason for all this. You know, Biden can’t keep his hands off of women. He can’t keep his hands out of their hair. He can’t keep his hands off their shoulders. He can’t keep his nose out of their hair. He can’t keep his nose out of the back of their necks. They got a little story about it here in the media. We’ll share it with you.
But, man, that wild and crazy train trip, the Amtrak trip that Plugs is on must have really — you people that take the train would know better than I.
I guess they wear you out, train trips? (interruption) They can be. (interruption) Train trips can be a little tiring. Why? How? ‘Cause you’re sitting on wood planks for seats? (interruption) Wait a second. Plugs is on this train for 16 to 24 — (interruption) That’s right. 200-mile trip. It’s nothing. But yet they put a lid on the campaign.