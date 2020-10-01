The Proud Boys Have a Black Leader

RUSH: Here we go to Greensburg, Pennsylvania. This is Susie. You’re up first today, and it’s great to have you with us. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I want you to know that we’re saying prayers for you during your medical battles. That’s first off.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I’m convinced that they work.
CALLER: Great. Great. Having a sister that passed away from, oh, ovarian cancer or colon cancer, they never knew which, it was traumatic. So that’s why I’m really, really pulling for you.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: Thank you. And what I wanted to ask you and sort of talk about is from what I’m looking at on Facebook and some other places, not all the Proud Boys are white. I mean, they look like they have some black people. How can that be a white supremacist group?
RUSH: They aren’t. I’m glad you brought that up. I’ve got the story on the Proud Boys in the Stack here, and I am glad that you reminded me of this because the Proud Boys are not a white supremacist group. “Black Professor Insists that Proud Boys Aren’t White Supremacists.” Trump didn’t even know who they are. He never heard of ’em.
“Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University, said Wednesday that ‘the Proud Boys aren’t white supremacists,’ … and noting that their international chairman, Enrique Tarrio, is Black. … 10% to 20% of Proud Boys activists are people of color, a diverse racial composition that is “extremely well-known in law . … Others have confirmed his research on social media.” It’s in the Washington Times. So if they aren’t white supremacists and if there are people of color and if the international grand pooh-bah is black, then how can they be a white supremacist group?
CALLER: That just doesn’t make sense to me. And I don’t understand why they keep trying to spin this web to capture him into saying something that, “Oh, see, we gotcha! We knew it, we knew it,” and it’s like they’re all lawyers in there waiting for the word. I watched that press conference today, and it really started to make my blood boil. I mean, I just went, “What? I can’t believe this.” And they’re all in tune with each other. And they’re just saying the same thing. They just go to a different face. And it’s starting to really get monotonous.
And I said, “They’ve really lost their status, this press.” You know, they don’t have the gala events. I used to watch them. I mean, I admit, I used to watch the gala events when they used to have Christmas at the White House, and they would announce Mr. and Mrs. Brian Williams, and they’d walk across the stage all smiling and everything. And they don’t have any of that now. So I guess this is their format. But it’s just, the entrapment, that’s what this feels like to me, that —
RUSH: What do you mean, Christmas at the White House with Mr. and Mrs. Brian Williams? I missed that show.
CALLER: Oh, it wasn’t just them. They parade celebrities across. Do you remember back in the nineties, back in those, you know, older days —
RUSH: Well, I —
CALLER: — they used to have gala events —
RUSH: Maybe a little. I don’t remember full length TV shows about it, but I know what you’re talking about. I do. Anyway, thank you, Susie.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Yeah. It looks like the overall leader, international leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, is a black Cuban guy. A black professor named Wilfred Reilly in the Washington Times (summarized), “If you’re calling a group of people with more than 10% people of color — headed by an Afro-Latino guy — ‘white supremacist,’ that doesn’t make any sense. It’s not what they are.”
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We have an audio sound bite from Enrique Tarrio, Enrique Tarrio, a black Cuban dude who is the international chairman of the Proud Boys. And this is yesterday in the U.K., Sky News television channel, talking about Trump telling his organization to stand back and stand by.
TARRIO: I don’t say this as an endorsement from the president at all, by any means. I think he was asked a very pointed question. The president was asked to disavow white supremacy, which he did two times within the scope of that question. Biden made a crucial mistake by naming our organization for him to disavow. We’ve been called many names, and probably the most inaccurate name that you can call us is white supremacist. As you can see, as your viewers can see.
RUSH: Because Enrique Tarrio ain’t white. He’s a black dude. He’s Cuban.
Up next, Robert Johnson. Now, Mr. Snerdley, this goes along with I’m beginning to think that there may be some bleeding of black support in internal Biden polling data, ’cause this hysteria on CNN today about Trump not denouncing white supremacy, they’re doing everything to try to convince everybody watching CNN that Trump’s a racist, white supremacist pig.