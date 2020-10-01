Trump’s Duluth Rally Was Filled with Democrats and New Voters

RUSH: So Trump had a rally last night in Duluth, Minnesota, and Ronna McDaniel has some data. You know, at all of these rallies, they do incredible research on the people who show up, and they’ve been doing this since the rallies began, and I have been the recipient of some of the data from these rallies over the course of the past year, and it’s always incredible.
It’s almost unbelievable, in fact. Now, Ronna McDaniel has tweeted the following, following the Duluth rally last night. Here’s what she says: “Our data from the Duluth Rally shows @realDonaldTrump is still bringing in tons of new voters: 60% of attendees were NOT Republican,” at the Duluth rally — and, by the way, this is kind of common.
The number of people that show up at these rallies who are not Republicans is always surprisingly large: 60% of the attendees were not Republican, and 20.9% (let’s round up and call it 21%) were Democrats — and, by the way, I again saw pictures of the crowd at this rally, with Air Force One parked. It’s just a sea of people. It is an incredible number of people. Again, you wonder: Who are these people and where are they coming from?
So 60% were not Republican, 21% were Democrats, 17% did not vote in 2016. Now, that fulfills a belief of mine. I think there’s a whole lot of deplorables out there (Hillary’s lingo for us) who didn’t vote in 2016. They like Trump; they just didn’t like vote. I think it would stun you how many people, but 17% did not vote in 2016.
That number is almost pretty constant from rally to rally: 8.4% of the people at the Duluth rally last night have not voted in the last four elections, 60% were not Republican, 21% were Democrat, 17% didn’t vote in 2016, 8.5% have not voted in the last four elections. I’ll bet they’re gonna vote in this one.