Why the White Supremacy Hysteria? What If Biden’s Bleeding Black Votes?

RUSH: Hogan Gidley is the press secretary of the campaign and he was on CNN yesterday with the cohost John Berman, and Berman said to Hogan Gidley — again, he’s the communications director for the Trump 2020 campaign. “So he kept on saying he would condemn white supremacy, and then given the opportunity to do it, he didn’t do it.”
See, this is exactly what they’re playing. He’s done it I don’t know how many times. But because he won’t say the words “white supremacy” every time he denounces it, it’s like he’s not denouncing it, in their sordid, perverted sick view of things. So here’s how Hogan Gidley dealt with them.
GIDLEY: He said “sure” three times. He has done it in the past multiple times. I don’t know how many ways you want him to say it and how many times you want him to say it. Do you have any idea, John, what an Exalted Cyclops of the KKK is? Because Joe Biden sure does. He spoke at a funeral for one and praised him profusely. Any idea who George Wallace is? Joe Biden sure does. He thanked the person who gave him the award for George Wallace’s name. Any idea what a racial jungle is? It’s what Joe Biden doesn’t want his kids to grow up in. Joe Biden’s record on race is absolutely disgusting.
RUSH: That was Hogan Gidley, and they’re simply not taking this garbage. Biden did go to Sheets Bird’s funeral. Biden has spoken favorably — remember he almost didn’t get the Democrat nomination. His own vice presidential running mate has called him a racist. Kamala Harris called him a racist and denounced him in one of the last flailing attempts she was making to save her own campaign.
And what it was about was that Joe Biden spoke glowingly of a bunch of old segregationist senators that were in Washington when he was first elected 47 years ago. He loved ’em. He loved old Herman Talmadge of Georgia. Oh, Herman was one of the great segregationists of all time, and Plugs just loved him some Herman. And there was a bunch of them. J. William Fulbright from Arkansas, the mentor, by the way, to Bill Clinton. All kinds of Democrat segregationists, Joe Biden speaking glowingly of them, almost costing the Democrat the nomination with his own running mate calling him a racist because of it.
RUSH: Now, folks, there’s something that doesn’t make any sense. This is hysteria on CNN today, starting with the White House press briefing over the president and not denouncing white supremacy, when he clearly has, when he has denounced racism. I just read you his quotes from TIME magazine from 2017, three years ago, in fact, right after the Charlottesville incident.
This is hysteria is what it is. And there has to be a reason for it. Mr. Snerdley, if I may ask you – I know you’re busy screening phone calls — what would you think explains this hysteria? Because that’s what it is. And this is out of the blue today. This has come out of nowhere that the president hasn’t denounced white supremacy but he won’t say the word, even though he clearly has. What’s going on? (interruption) Hm-hm. (interruption) Hm-hm.
Now, Mr. Snerdley just said something that I’ve been privately considering here in the deep, dark crevices of my own mind. Mr. Snerdley said that if Trump gets anywhere from 10 to 12% of the African-American vote, then it’s over, it’s over for Biden and the Democrats. And I’m sitting here thinking, this hysteria — and, by the way, I have to admit, I reacted in kind, ’cause it just ticks me off. And then I had to step back. I had to back off here during the commercial break and start looking at this analytically. What if they have internal polling data that they would share with the media, the Biden campaign. They’re buddies. They’re the same party.
What if there is internal polling data showing just that, that they are starting to bleed black support? They’re bleeding black male voters. They are bleeding black male voters and support. And if they’ve got internal polling data showing, that would explain this hysteria and panic because that’s what this is.
RUSH: Well, here’s Bob Johnson. Bob Johnson is the chairman and the founder of BET, Black Entertainment Television. He was on CNBC yesterday, Squawk Box. The cohost was Becky Quick. And she said, “What did you take away from the debate the other night?”
JOHNSON: I will take the devil I know over the devil I don’t know anytime of the week.
QUICK: So you’re endorsing Trump?
JOHNSON: I’m not endorsing anybody. (laughing) What I’m saying is, the more you know about who will be pulling the levers of economic growth, economic development, taxes, stimulus, regulation, in my opinion, you’re better off dealing with somebody you know. I absolutely do not know what Vice President Biden will do. I haven’t heard anything coherent out of what he said he will do.
RUSH: That would scare the hell out of me if I’m a Democrat and thinking I own the black vote. Here’s a guy saying, “I don’t know what Vice President Biden will do.” Yes, he does. He knows exactly what Biden — he knows a Democrat when he sees one. He knows his taxes are gonna get raised. He knows there’s gonna be a wealth tax. He knows that Biden and the Democrats are gonna be coming after American corporations. He damn well knows it.
“I haven’t heard anything coherent.” That’s the BET guy saying, eh, this guy’s not all there. I’ll take the guy I know, Donald Trump, the devil I know. Politicians are devils. I know this guy’s economic policy, and I like ’em. BET founder. Not endorsing anybody, but he may as well when he says that he’s going to be voting for Donald Trump. That could rattle ’em, I believe.
RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, I have a sound bite here that I want to play for you. It is from March 3, 2016, in Detroit, Michigan. This was a Republican-candidates-for-president debate. This was a Republican primary debate in the campaign year of 2016. It was March 3rd in Detroit. The co-moderator was Chris Wallace.
Here’s the question: “Mr. President, Governor Romney talked about your position on race and the controversy over your failure to denounce David Duke on Sunday. You have repeatedly disavowed him since then, but I’d like to go deeper on that. What are your views on the Ku Klux Klan and white supremacists?
TRUMP: I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke. I’ve been doing it now for two weeks. This is… You’re probably about the 18th person that’s asked me the question. It was very clear. That question was also talked about in the form of groups.
CROWD: (applause)
TRUMP: I want to know, which groups are you talking about. You have to tell me which groups. Ultimately, he got to the Ku Klux Klan, which obviously I’m going to disavow. And, by the way, if you look at my Twitter account, almost immediately after the program, they were disavowed again. You know, it’s amazing. When I do something on Twitter, everybody picks it up. It goes all over the place. But when I did this one, nobody ever picks it up. Take a look at my Twitter account. Thank you.
RUSH: My question is: Why did Chris Wallace can the question again? This is 2016. This is a Republican primary debate. “Mr. President, you’ve repeatedly disavowed David Duke since Sunday, but I’d like to go deeper. What are your views on the Klan and white supremacists?” Trump disavows ’em and is obviously very irritated here that everything he says on Twitter except this gets repeated, reported.
Whenever he denounces anything to do with race, bigotry, racism, white supremacy, it’s ignored. But why ask the question again? The question kind of answers itself, doesn’t it? “Why ask the question again?” (interruption) Well… What? Go ahead and tell me. What do you think the answer is? Why ask the question again? (interruption) Because… (interruption) Because… (interruption)
So, Mr. Snerdley said that the reason for asking the question again was to create this excrement storm that’s happening right now. So your theory is that Mr. Wallace wanted to create this excrement storm, even though he already had asked the question, he had gotten the answer, Trump it disavowed white supremacy, David Duke, the Ku Klux Klan four years ago — and he asks again!
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has yet to be asked to denounce Black Lives Matter or Antifa. Biden gets away with saying, “Antifa is just an idea,” but… (interruption) Yeah, he hasn’t even been asked that. “Why was he against school desegregation?” That’s right. Biden hasn’t been asked that question. So the whole thing… It was. This is what bugged me about it.
It just… The whole thing is a setup, and I’m telling you: There’s gotta be a reason. This stuff just doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It’s not solely because these people are left-wing journalists and Trump’s a Republican; therefore, he’s a racist. It’s not just that. There is a reason this question is continually asked, particularly right now, and it’s because it’s very possible that the Democrat candidate is bleeding black votes in their internal polling.
You’ve got Bob Johnson, the founder of Black Entertainment TV, saying he’s voting Trump because he doesn’t know what Biden is gonna do, and Biden can’t coherently explain to him what he’s gonna do. Four years ago, the same the moderator asked the same question — and the answer that the moderator got four years ago apparently didn’t satisfy him, because he saw fit to ask the question again.
By the way, it resulted in a gang-up, because Biden joined the moderator demanding that Trump disavow this and disavow that. “Name ’em! Name ’em! Tell us who you’re disavowing!” Did you hear, by the way…? I want to… Play this sound bite again. There’s something that you need to hear, that I need to point out to you that happened in this sound bite.
Let me find out where I put it. I put it the bottom of the Stack. Yes. Grab into the number 31 again. Just play it. I’ll tell you when it stop it.
TRUMP: I totally disavow the Ku Klux Klan. I totally disavow David Duke. I’ve been doing it now for two weeks. This is… You’re probably about the 18th person that’s asked me the question. It was very clear. That question was also talked about in the form of groups.
CROWD: (applause)
TRUMP: Groups. I —
RUSH: Stop the tape. Did you hear the applause start? If Trump had shut up, the applause would have continued. Even back then, people were fed up with it. What do you think the reaction this year is? I guarantee you, four years ago, Trump of getting a standing ovation — applause — when he said you’re the 18th person to ask me the question, and he’s still the 18th person even though there have probably been 25 more since then.
But I guarantee… The reason I want you to hear this is because of the reaction that Trump voters are having to this. I’ll guarantee you that they are livid by it. And every time Trump answers this question or does it in his own way, they’re standing up privately and applauding it. That’s why so many are showing up at his rallies. They’re doing anything they can to show him they’re with him.
They’re doing everything they can to show him that their support hadn’t wavered. Trump supporters, they’re not letting this stuff work on them, and they want Trump to know it. But why ask the question again? Why ask the question again? The question kind of answers itself, doesn’t it?
RUSH: McDonough, Georgia. Joanne, you’re next. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hi.
CALLER: Hello?
RUSH: Hi.
CALLER: How you doing?
RUSH: I’m doing good. Thank you.
CALLER: Rush, I love listening to you every day.
RUSH: Well —
CALLER: — and I’m telling you that Trump gonna win. I’m a black Democrat, and I voted for him in 2016, and I’m gonna vote for him again. Biden? He is empty.
RUSH: Well, that’s true.
CALLER: He been the vice president for eight years. He been a senator or politician for, altogether 47, or maybe 50 years.
RUSH: That’s right.
CALLER: He’s doing nothing for the black people, and he is racist.
RUSH: That’s what Kamala Harris, his running mate, said about him.
CALLER: Sure did! Said it, and she said it right, and my husband… I used to ride with my husband, an OTR truck driver. He go all over the state. In 2016, that’s all we saw: “Trump, Trump, Trump, Trump.” I don’t go with him now because he changed companies, and he tell me, he say, “That’s all I see is nothing but Trump,” all up in Pennsylvania and —
RUSH: That’s right. There aren’t any Biden signs out there. I don’t even think they’ve made any.
CALLER: Exactly. You might see one, but, believe me, when he keep driving, he gonna see maybe 20 more of Trump.
RUSH: Well, how come you decided to vote for Trump four years ago, and why you gonna do it again?
CALLER: I do not like Obama ’cause he didn’t do too much for the black people. He did some things that I like, but overall, no. And Biden? No. He got other people running the show, and people, you know —
RUSH: Boy, you are perceptive. You’re absolutely right about that. He does have other people running the show.
CALLER: Yeah, running the show. And Kamala, Kamala, Kamala? She can’t wait to get in, but she not gonna get in. You know, I come from Democrat family, and I have to fight against all of them — and you know what? I don’t change. I’m not gonna change.
RUSH: Well, I don’t, either, and that’s rare. You know, a lot of people change on a dime, on a whim. With the wind blowing, they’ll change.
CALLER: And I tell my mom. I tell my son. We can be in, you know, buses and (unintelligible) and all that. I say, “Whatever. I’m gonna vote for Trump.”
RUSH: Tell me, what is it you like about Trump? I mean, you voted for him in 2016, and you’re gonna vote for him again. What is it you like about him?
CALLER: You know, he’s a voice for the people. He helps the people out. You see? It’s like something you want to say, but you can’t say, but he’ll say for us, he’ll say for me, and he straightforward. He’ll tell you how it is. He’s not a politician.
RUSH: See? This is the little secret. Joanne, you have stated it. You have state extremely perceptively. “He says things I can’t say. He says things I think. He says things I feel,” and that is the bond, folks. This is the connection that exists, and it’s a rare thing. Most politicians don’t have it. Most politicians don’t even have that bond.
A lot of the entertainers don’t. Many do. It’s a rare, rare thing, particularly to have it as deeply as Trump does. “He says what I’m thinking. He says what I’m feeling. He says what I want to say.” It all ties in together. Joanne, I’m glad you called. I really appreciate it. Up next is Delma in Sandusky, Ohio. Welcome. Great to have you here.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. It’s nice to be here. Mega dittos —
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: — and God bless.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: I have a comment. From the first time, well, since President Trump was elected, I saw Chris Wallace on his Sunday show on Fox, and from the very first beginning when Trump said that the media was the enemy of the people, I saw Chris Wallace on his Sunday show. He made a comment about that. Obviously, he’s part of the media, and he was very offended about that remark.
He said that I am part of the media, and I am not the enemy of the people. Ever since then, he was quite offended and he made those remarks, and he has obviously been against Trump. He’s very quiet about it, he’s very sneaky about it, but he is against Trump.
He always has been, and if you watch his interviews and the things he says about Trump. Even Trump at that last interview he had with Chris Wallace at the White House, Trump even alluded to those things and how he does treat him, and that Chris Wallace isn’t quite fair in his interviews or the different things he says. Now we have the —
RUSH: You know, I hear this, and I understand. I understand your thinking on it. But I… (sigh) All I can do is put myself to try to understand this. My whole career, Delma, I have had to hear… I mean, there was a cover story on TIME magazine with a picture of me that was doctored. It had my mouth in a very churlish expression with cigar smoke coming out of it.
“Is Rush Limbaugh Good for America.” I’ve had to put up with, “Is there too much democracy because of talk radio?” I’ve had my career insulted. I’ve had the industry that I’m in, talk radio, insulted. I have been personally insulted by it all by people that name names.
I mean, you put me on the cover of TIME magazine, “Is Rush Limbaugh Good for America?” I don’t take any of it personally, and I wouldn’t… If I encountered the people at TIME magazine who doctored the photo and then wrote the story, I wouldn’t treat them any differently than if I didn’t know who they were.
That’s just me. You may be right and I know these journalists take themselves deadly seriously. That’s another thing. I do not take myself so damn seriously that I can’t be criticized. But I do assess the criticism. The criticism that I’ve just described to you that I got is just over the top. It’s jealousy. It’s jealousy of a whole lot of things work so I kind of just smile, I thank God for my enemies. I thank God for waking up every day.
So it’s hard for me to relate to people who would get upset with Trump, “Media is the enemy of the people.” I mean, I can understand getting mad at it, but to carry a grudge around because of it is something I can’t relate to. But you might be right. It explain why there’s this never ending harping on white supremacy. You know, who started this? Did Trump start calling ’em the enemy of the people and fake news, or were they fake news before he started calling them that?
Did he call them fake news because they were lying about him? But even calling ’em fake news, I guess there are a number of them who do take it seriously, get very outraged and livid over it and take it personally rather than laugh it off. You may be right, could well be right.