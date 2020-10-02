NBA Finals Game One Registers Lowest TV Ratings Ever

RUSH: “Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Los Angles Lakers and Miami Heat brought in 7.4 million viewers to ABC, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The game was the lowest-rated NBA Finals game since … 1994.” Now, 1994 is when total viewers began to be regularly recorded, so it’s not that something happened in 1994 that made ’em really bad.
It’s that that’s when they first started tabulating total viewers. “That number is down 45% from last year’s Game 1 between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors, which had 13.5 million viewers. This is the fourth straight year that Game 1 viewership has gone down compared to the previous season.” It’s the lowest viewership in recorded history.
Why do you think that is? Basketball’s basketball. The Lakers are the Lakers. LeBron James is LeBron James. The star players are the star players. You like the NBA; you like the NBA. You like the Finals. No! People are tuning out in droves. I wonder why? What could have happened? Anybody got any ideas? I wonder what it could be.
Very strange, ladies and gentlemen.