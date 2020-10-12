What! WHO Says Lockdowns Are a Bad Idea

RUSH: Look at this. This is from Townhall.com. It’s a column by Bronson Stocking. And look at this headline: “Oops: WHO Now Says Lockdowns Are a Bad Idea That Should Be Avoided.” Wait. What?
“The World Health Organization (WHO) has changed its position on government lockdowns as a measure for combating the Wuhan coronavirus. The WHO now believes that lockdowns have unintended consequences and should be avoided. ‘We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus,’ Dr. David Nabarro, the WHO’s Special Envoy on Covid-19 told The Spectator. Dr. Nabarro then cited some of the harmful negative consequences of prolonged lockdowns that conservatives and President Trump have been warning about for months.”
Dr. Navarro warned that, “Lockdowns just have one consequence that you must never ever belittle, and that is making poor people an awful lot poorer.” Bingo. You lock down the economy, you’re locking down people’s livelihoods. You look down the economy, you’re locking down people’s jobs. You’re locking down their opportunity for increased enhanced economic opportunity.
So they’re new admitting, after all this time, they’re now admitting what we have been saying from the get-go. What you do is you protect the most vulnerable and the susceptible, which would be the seasoned citizen population. Everybody else, wash your hands, take all steps and precautions that you believe in and that you want to take, but do not lock down.
The quote. “We in the World Health Organization do not advocate lockdowns as the primary means of control of this virus. They have only one consequence, and that is making poor people poorer.” Why now? Why is this happening now? I thought Joe Biden was gonna win the presidency and these people were gonna be on the verge of controlling the world again. I thought we were on the verge of getting back into this globalist government that the United States was going to lead, that it was Joe Biden’s victory that was gonna make all that happen. Now all of a sudden lockdowns are an absolutely bad idea?
What are you gonna tell Governor Andrew Cuomo? What are you gonna tell Governor Gavin Newsom? What are you gonna tell Governor Gretchen Whitmer? What are you gonna tell that idiot mayor out in Portland? What are you gonna tell the people running the show in Minneapolis and in Seattle? They are literally destroying their states. They are destroying their state economies. They are destroying the large municipal areas in their states. And we all know. They did this to put the damper on a nationwide economic recovery so as to not benefit Donald Trump’s presidential reelection effort.
And now they’re admitting that what they’ve done has caused economic disaster for their own people, economic harm. We’ve been on the right side of this from the get-go as well. I’m still suspicious about this.