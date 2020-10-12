Where’s Evidence of a Biden Landslide?

RUSH: Yeah, I was just sitting here thinking. Actually, I’ve been thinking over the weekend. Actually, I think all the time, but one of the things I’ve been thinking is that it has been a long time — I cannot remember, ladies and gentlemen, the last time Joe Biden spoke and we heard the roar of a crowd. I don’t remember a single time where Joe Biden spoke, made a comment, and there was raucous applause. I don’t remember it.
I mean, there’s barely any golf clapping. Because most of the people assembled at Biden events are the media, and they’re cordoned off in the little white circles drawn there by chalk lines. But it’s striking. Where is the evidence — we had a big piece on this on Thursday. I even talked about it with the president on Friday — where is the evidence that Biden’s gonna win in this huge landslide?
RUSH: And again, folks, it’s a serious question because these people are on the verge of believing that Joe Biden’s gonna win and win big. All of their polls are telling them Biden is going to sweep to victory, and when he does it’s a return to globalism. It is a return to what they have dreamed of, the third Obama administration return by Hillary, what it was going to be. They’re on the verge of that. Now they’re advocating the opposite.
Well, maybe we could find the answer to the question in other news stories. I have a story here, this is a Gallup poll. Now, there’s all kinds of Gallup poll data out there. But we may find it necessary to go through some of this stuff again. Here’s the take-away from this one.
“A majority of Americans view President Donald Trump as a strong and decisive leader, according to a new poll. A Gallup poll released Friday asked Americans to weigh in on how they rank Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden on eight different character traits. The biggest difference Americans have when comparing Biden and Trump is how likeable they are, according to the results. More Americans feel Biden is likeable than those who feel that way about Trump. Americans say both politicians are about equally as likely to keep their promises -” What a crock that is. “– bring about necessary change, manage government effectively, and display good judgment in a crisis. Biden scored more points than Trump in every area but strength and decisiveness.” Well, those are two pretty important big deals. Strength and decisiveness during a crisis, during a pandemic.
Here’s the results by numbers. Sixty-six percent say Biden likable. Thirty-six percent say Trump is.
RUSH: Now, last week there were all kinds of stories out there, including a Gallup poll survey, which went through all the usual rigmarole: Biden up by 12, Biden up by eight, Biden up by 10, Biden in a landslide. And then there was this little segment of the Gallup poll where they have been doing since 1996, they asked their respondents who they think their neighbors are gonna vote for. Since 1996, Gallup has not been wrong. Their respondents have predicted the winner of the presidential election in this aspect of the survey since 1996.
Now, you might think, well, that’s not that long ago. I know. You gotta divide that by four, four presidential election races. But still, it’s just short of 30 years, 24 years out there. It’s not insignificant. And by 56% these people believe that Trump is going to win. They believe that their neighbors, they believe their friends, they believe people they don’t know are going to vote for Trump. And this story is just out today. This one happens to run in the American Spectator by David Catron.
“Most of the national polls portend defeat for President Trump in November. At the time of this writing the RealClearPolitics average shows him behind his Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, by nearly 10 points. This lead emboldened Biden to tell a group of supporters on Saturday that the only way he could lose was through polling place ‘chicanery.’ Why, then, do most Americans believe Trump will win? Survey after survey has found that, regardless of which candidate they support, a majority of respondents predict a Trump victory. Yet another confirmation of this phenomenon is available in a recent Gallup poll.”
The Gallup poll, by the way, is not the only place where this phenomenon exists. Now, I know that I’ve talked about all this polling, folks, ad infinitum, given the unrelenting drumbeat that Plugs is leading by 150%, he’s got an insurmountable lead and that all hope is lost. But I think it’s important to keep reminding everybody about the underlining information in polling, not the top line.
So these questions, are you better off? Who do you think will win? Who are your neighbors voting for? Who’s best on the economy? When you ask those questions, the answer comes back Trump unilaterally. When you ask people who are they gonna vote for, it changes. People, for some reason, do not want to admit to people they don’t know that they’re gonna vote for Trump. There’s fear of doing so.
Who’s best on the economy, who are your neighbors voting for, are you better off now than you were four — that one, by the way, we talked about with the president on Friday. Stop and think about that. Are you better off today than you were four years ago? Four years ago is 2017. That’s when Trump took office. And we were in the throes of an economic quagmire bequeathed to us by Barack Hussein Obama.
Now, the Trump economy took a couple years to kick in. By three years it was smoking. But even at that, then comes the virus and the shutdown of the country. How long were we shut down? The shutdown destroyed practically every economic gain. And yet even after that people still say they’re better off today than they were four years ago. When I saw that, frankly, I didn’t believe it. That blew me away.
Go to New York, for example. New York just announced that Broadway is not gonna open up until June. Do you know what that means? You can say good-bye to the New York restaurant industry that serves theatergoers early enough in the afternoon where they go have dinner before the production. It’s the elimination of a veritable industry in the number one city in the country. You go talk to those people, are you better off today than you were four-years ago, and they say yep? Man, mind-boggling to me.
Joe Biden arrives at event in Las Vegas as Mariachi music plays. pic.twitter.com/L4xlkukmTW
— The Hill (@thehill) October 9, 2020
I think that the underlying, if you will, data or evidence that there is all kinds of unregistered support for Donald Trump is there in droves. Let’s face it. Most of the national polls portend defeat, big time, for Trump in November. Trump’s telling a group of supporters Saturday the only way he could lose was through the chicanery of the polling place. Brian, grab that video. I want to show you all something. I’ll put this at RushLimbaugh.com as well.
This little video here that I pulled over the weekend. I think it’s Las Vegas. Biden’s pulling into town — I’ll cue you for it — he’s pulling into town. There’s a Mexican rally at — I think it’s some hotel. I’m not sure where. But it’s a nothing event. And there are very few people. They’re cordoned off. There is hardly any audio. Go ahead and roll it. This is your average Biden event. Vote early Nevada.
Look at this. Mariachi music. There is nobody there, folks. You can see this. Plugs is applauding nothing. Ah. There’s the crowd. Look, four people. Four people. There’s some more. There’s maybe 10 people. And they’re in white circles. So one, two, three, four, maybe 15 people at the Biden event, 15 people. Like I said at the top of the show, I have never heard a crowd roar at a Joe Biden event. I’ve never heard any kind of loud applause after he makes a statement.