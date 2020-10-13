Democrats Are Making a Mistake Bringing Up Obamacare

RUSH: This is Bob – oh, looky here. We have a call from my actual hometown, not my adopted hometown, that’s Sacramento. We have a call from my actual hometown, Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Bobby. Great to hear from you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Rush, mega hometown dittos.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: And prayers for a quick and complete recovery.
RUSH: I appreciate that. I really, really do.
CALLER: I think that the Democrats and the mainstream media are making a big mistake in bringing Obamacare back up during the Senate conversation hearings.
RUSH: Why?
CALLER: Because our insurance premiums have either doubled or tripled while the quality of service has went to almost nothing. I think this is a point of contention among many Americans, and we’re tired of it. We’re ready to get our health insurance actually —
RUSH: Let me ask you something, Bobby, because — just to repeat this, we’ve allowed listeners to submit questions for the president last Thursday and Thursday night. This topic led the league. There were more questions on health care than anything, more questions on health care than COVID-19, there were more questions than the shutdown, the lockdown. What do you want from your health care, either your health care plan – first, do you get yours at work?
CALLER: I do.
RUSH: You want to hold on to that, obviously, right?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: All right. Well, then you do not want Joe Biden ’cause they’re gonna take it away from you. Biden may say no, but the plans of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, which, those are the people behind Biden, they want to take it away, they want single payer, government-run. They want to take it away from your employer. Everybody needs to understand this. And so after that, what is it you want out of your health care plan that you don’t have or that you have and you want to keep?
CALLER: Hey, I’d like to be able to use it. We can’t afford to use it. Right now my premium is more than my house payment, and it covers nothing until I meet this huge deductible.
RUSH: Holy smokes. What is your premium? You mean your annual one-time charge?
CALLER: Negative. My monthly premiums for my health insurance for me and my family is more than our house payment, and it covers nothing until I meet a ridiculous deductible.
RUSH: Which is what?
CALLER: It’s like $5,000.
RUSH: Five thousand, that’s outrageous. You’ve got a health care plan you can’t use because you can’t afford to use it. If you had to use it, it would break you.
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: So they’re making a big mistake bringing this up during her confirmation hearings, why?
CALLER: Because this is one area President Trump has done awesome. In everything that he’s done, health care is still the one area because, you know, from the Republican side, that he was not able to completely get done. He’s made a lot of great changes, but health care premiums for most of us haven’t gone down.
RUSH: No, and Obama promised you that your premium would go down $2,500 bucks. Do you remember?
CALLER: Absolutely.
RUSH: Bobby, let me ask you. The thing about pre-existing conditions, is that something that affects you?
CALLER: It is not.
RUSH: It is not. So that’s not something that is a high priority for you. But it is for so many other people. All right. Well, I appreciate that. I appreciate it. So he thinks that they’re bringing this up to try to lambaste Amy Coney Barrett, but they’re actually calling horrible attention to themselves and their incompetence on this.