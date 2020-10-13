Eric Trump: “Did You See the Numbers for Rush?”

RUSH: I also have a sound bite I want you hear. This is Eric Trump. Eric Trump was in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, at a Trump campaign event last night, and here is a portion of what he had to say…
ERIC TRUMP: The media has literally become the lobbying arm of the Democratic Party. Right? Everybody knows this. (chuckling) I did ABC yesterday morning. (chuckling) I’m not sure if anybody saw that but —
CROWD: (laughing)
ERIC TRUMP: Yeah, good. Kind of interesting. Kind of interesting that not a certainly single person here saw ABC yesterday morning. I’m pretty —
CROWD: (laughing)
ERIC TRUMP: I’m pretty sure they were watching Fox & Friends or OAN or listening to Rush Limbaugh or somebody, right? Did you see the numbers for Rush?
CROWD: (cheers)
ERIC TRUMP: The first day was like 40 million and then they had like another cumulative 10 million the following day?
CROWD: (cheers)
ERIC TRUMP: Guys, that’s insane. That’s a seventh of the country listen to Rush Limbaugh. You know, and then they come out and say, you know, “Trump is behind in the polls!”
RUSH: “A seventh of the country listen to Rush Limbaugh.” Well, that’s actually listen to President Trump. He drove the numbers that day. Of course, we were here too. We were here too.