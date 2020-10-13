Watch This Video! What’s at Stake in This Election

RUSH: I mentioned earlier in the program something that I want you to take 17 minutes to do, and I knew if I mentioned it early in the program, you would do it and you would not listen to the program. So, I said, “I’m gonna wait ’til the end of the program to mention this to you.” Now, I’ve spent some time on it, so I’ve raised expectations. I try to avoid doing that.
I’d like you to find 17 minutes you can spend uninterrupted and listen to this video from the Chairman of the Board of the Claremont Institute in CA. Mr. Klingenstein says that in normal times he wouldn’t even think of voting for President Trump! But… https://t.co/q5fqJzJXfA
It’s a video I want you to watch, and I want you to learn from it. It’s nothing flashy. It doesn’t have massive production values. It’s nothing like that. It’s just one man and his legitimate reasons for Trump and his deadly, deathful fear of what this country faces if Trump loses. I’d like you to find 17 minutes that you can spend uninterrupted listening to this video.
I’ve watched it a bunch of times. In fact, you will note as you watch this that I have lifted a couple of things from this video — just a little, just a few things. It is that good. It’s… I say it’s a video. It is a man standing at a podium and a microphone, and looks to be addressing a classroom, but we don’t know who he’s addressing because the camera is on one of two positions focused on him.
His name is Klingenstein. He’s the chairman of the board of the Claremont Institute, a really fabulous think tank out in California, and he goes through his reasons for supporting Trump. He goes through his explanation of what this election is really all about, what America faces. One of the most fascinating things that Mr. Klingenstein points out, is he actually says that in normal times he wouldn’t even think of voting for this man.
Now, don’t take that as a negative.
Do not think you’ve got a Never Trumper here who’s changed his mind. It’s not that at all. He’s just being honest with you. In normal times, he wouldn’t think of voting for Trump. But he believes these are not normal times. He, in fact, says that in these times, Donald Trump is the only man who can save this country, is the only man who can do what is necessary to preserve the American way of life.
I say, it’s really well done. It’s not flash and pizzazz, not a lot of production values. It’s not a Kim Klacik video walking through Baltimore. It’s just one man and his impassioned… It’s not all that impassioned. It’s pretty cut and dry, straightforward. He’s an intellectual, obviously, but he’s scared to death, folks. He’s literally scared to death like we all are, and he explains why Trump is the only person that has a prayer of saving America.
Klingenstein is his last name, and we’ll have it linked — we’ll have it up there on our Twitter page — @RealRLimbaugh real soon.