Blitzer vs. Pelosi! Why Dissension in the Ranks if Biden’s a Winner?

RUSH: Fireworks on CNN yesterday, Nancy Pelosi and Wolf Blitzer. Normally we wouldn’t spend much time on it. These are not normal times. It’s not often that the troops get into a knock-down-drag-out with the general. Pelosi is the general and the troops are Wolf Blitzer and the people in the Drive-Bys. They think Pelosi is blowing this on the COVID relief bill.
They think that Pelosi blowing it because Pelosi making it look like the Democrats don’t care about people or… You know what Wolf just figured out? Wolf just figured out, he said, “Are you…? Are you actually not doing this ’cause (sputtering) you’re afraid that Trump is gonna get some credit for it?” And she blows up. There is dissension in the ranks.
Now, why would there be dissension in the ranks where — if you look at mainstream media today — Trump better… “You know what? He just better quit. He better announce that he’s getting out of the race today, quit. He doesn’t he have a chance. He doesn’t have a prayer. It’s over. He’s gonna go back to Mar-a-Lago and apologize for ever doing any of this. That’s how bad it is.”
I’m not exaggerating. I am not. They are portraying this as Joe Biden with a 99% chance of winning, 95% chance of winning. Nothing can change it. It is so over the top. As a result of that, I am getting panicked emails from people out the wazoo, and I need to… I need to talk to you people about this because this is feeding panic on itself, and it’s time to put it in perspective.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, I still have some things to add to this, but I want to get started on the phones. Oh, by the way, the Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin… I like that name. I don’t know why, but I like the name “Mnuchin.” It just kind of… It kind of works. Anyway, Mnuchin just announced that he sees a little way of a stimulus bill on COVID-19 before the election. That’s what Pelosi wants, ’cause you know what happened? The market tanked.
Last I looked… Let’s see what the market is. It’s down 154 and probably a little bit more than that, maybe. I don’t know. But this is the objective. The objective is to tank the market, because that’s the equivalent of tanking the economy. Pelosi thinks that Trump measures economic strength by looking at the stock market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average.
If she can tank that, then she’s got a successful operation underway. Trump went to her in good faith. This always happens. I always caution against this. He went to Pelosi in good faith. He made an offer’ it’s still too high. She rejects it. I don’t know who she’s afraid of, because everything says, “Take the deal!” It was really not that great a deal. Everything says take it, and she didn’t. So somebody has her… I don’t know if it’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and The Squad or who it is.