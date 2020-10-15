Democrats Can’t Stop ACB, So They Whine and Moan

RUSH: So the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings today continued on Judge Barrett, and today it was basically the Democrats whining and moaning about how unfair it is that they can’t stop her and how the Republicans ought to just stop it. Just stop this ’til after the election. It’s not fair. It just isn’t fair. And this is not what the Constitution meant and blah, blah. Just a bunch of bleating and complaining and whining. She’s gonna kill health care for everybody, she’s gonna kill abortion for everybody, you guys are horrible, you guys are rotten.
And the Republicans just sat there and let ’em bleat, which they did. Now it’s a bunch of character witnesses, pro and con, coming up as the part of process that we detest. I mean, the opponents here get their shot at destroying the character and the reputation of a fine woman who’s never done anything to anybody. She’s just a brilliant, brilliant woman of the law.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, back to the Senate Jerry committee seasons. Have audio sound bite number 14 standing by. The Democrats are whining and moaning about how unfair it all is because they can’t stop Judge Barrett and they think it’s a travesty of the Constitution this is going forward. It’s an absolute disservice to the Senate. It’s one of the most embarrassing moments in the Senate’s history. How dare you Republicans be doing all this.
And at one point, Senator Graham (the chairman of the committee, I guess) had had his fill of this. He’s speaking to Senator Mean Amy Klobuchar about the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett. This is how it sounded. Listen…
GRAHAM: Republicans generally look at people of a disposition like Judge Barrett. Democrats generally look at people of a disposition like Justice Sotomayor and Kagan. Uh, y’all have a good chance of winning the White House. I don’t know where the polls are gonna be.
KLOBUCHAR: Thank you for acknowledging that —
GRAHAM: Yeah! I think…
KLOBACHAR: — Senator.
GRAHAM: I think it’s true!
RUSH: So he just… This morning, he just told ’em. He just told them — to try to calm them down — “Don’t worry about it! You guys are gonna win the White House.” And Amy Klobuchar, you heard her say, “Thank you for acknowledging that.” Well… (interruption) “What’s the problem with acknowledging it?”
It just kind of feeds into the argument that they shouldn’t be confirming her. If the Democrats… This is their whole argument. Their whole argument is that this nomination should it be going forward, that it ought to be the next president making the nomination, and that’s because they think Biden’s gonna win. But it’s also because they don’t want Amy Coney Barrett anywhere near the Supreme Court.
So… (interruption) No, I don’t think it’s gonna change anything. It’s just he’s given them fuel for the fire here. “Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House. I don’t know where the polls are gonna be.” “Thank you for acknowledging that!” “Yeah. Yeah. I think it’s true,” said Chairman Graham. “I think it’s true y’all have a good chance of winning the White House.”
When they hear that, they say, “Well, then shouldn’t you bring a screeching halt to these proceedings if you acknowledge that the president who nominated her is not gonna win, that that’s gonna be a repudiation of him and everything he’s done?” That’s where they’re gonna go. That’s how they gonna use this if they do.
But the Constitution’s clear. Trump is the guy who makes the choice. Trump is the guy — constitutionally — who makes the choice. The controlling election on this nomination is 2016. It’s not the election in 20 days or however many days it is. The controlling election for judicial nominees like Amy Coney Barrett is the one in 2016. Trump was elected by the people in 2016.
Presidents served for four years. During that four-year term, Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, creating an opening. The president of the United States, Donald Trump, is empowered — in fact, duly, constitutionally required — to choose a replacement. And the Senate’s role is just to advise and consent and that’s it. There’s nothing about waiting for the next the election if it happens or if it’s real close.
Nothing like that at all. That’s just a Democrat-made argument. By the way, polling data shows that the people are just really jumping in favor of her. “Public Support for Barrett’s Confirmation Shoots Up — New survey data show that public support for Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court is steadily rising.
“A Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday found that 48% of respondents favor Barrett’s confirmation, with just 31% opposed. That’s up 11 points from the Sept. 26 announcement of her nomination…” So Americans watched the legalized abuse of an extraordinarily qualified judge, an extraordinary woman. They rejected the abusers.
They have embraced the victim of the Democrat abuse, Amy Coney Barrett. But look at who applauded the abuse. “Opposition to her nomination is strongest among Democratic women, at 59%. Women overall favor [Amy Coney Barrett] confirmation 40-35.” You break it down by party, and 59% of Democrat women oppose her nomination. Democrat women.
I’d love to know how many of them attended college. How many were indoctrinated with hate? And believe, they have been and they are being. It’s sad. It’s sad. So many people, young people, being indoctrinated with full-fledged hate. In fact, they’re given very little choice. I mean, they’re being told that America is a nation of systemic racism.
“Systemic” means it’s built in, means there’s nothing you can do to get rid of it, means it’s there from the very first day — and there’s nothing good about racism. So these young people have been taught this garbage, and if they believe it then they think they’re supporting a racist nation, and they don’t want to have to do that and they end up hating it, and that’s where they are.
We’ve seen these women all summer. They can’t think clearly. They’re so consumed with this hate. It’s not just women, either. They’ve got hold of a bunch of young men as well. But they’re so consumed with hate, they can’t see a stellar candidate for the Supreme Court, when she’s on television knocking every exchange out of the park.
Now, by the way, these are not feminists who hate Amy Coney Barrett. These are fascists. I’m sorry, but it’s true. They are mind-numbed robots.