Amazon Kills Shelby Steele Documentary to Appease BLM

RUSH: I want to try to squeeze something in here. This is Terry in Canyon, Texas. Terry, I really don’t have time for this, but I wanted to get you on it’s about Amazon canceling a great documentary about Michael Brown’s killing by Shelby Steele, and they did it because Black Lives Matter didn’t want this to air. Shelby Steele is perhaps the greatest living resource on race relations in this country and their solution. It is a shame that his documentary… Do you know the name of it off the top of your head?
CALLER: I believe it’s called What Killed Michael Brown?
RUSH: What Killed Michael Brown? Yeah. Yeah, that’s about the Michael Brown episode. Yeah. Anyway, it’s a shame that Amazon did that. I’m glad you reminded me. I’m sorry to give it short shrift. It’s what happens when we run out of time at the wrong time.