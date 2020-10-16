×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Amazon Kills Shelby Steele Documentary to Appease BLM

Oct 16, 2020




RUSH: I want to try to squeeze something in here. This is Terry in Canyon, Texas. Terry, I really don’t have time for this, but I wanted to get you on it’s about Amazon canceling a great documentary about Michael Brown’s killing by Shelby Steele, and they did it because Black Lives Matter didn’t want this to air. Shelby Steele is perhaps the greatest living resource on race relations in this country and their solution. It is a shame that his documentary… Do you know the name of it off the top of your head?

CALLER: I believe it’s called What Killed Michael Brown?

RUSH: What Killed Michael Brown? Yeah. Yeah, that’s about the Michael Brown episode. Yeah. Anyway, it’s a shame that Amazon did that. I’m glad you reminded me. I’m sorry to give it short shrift. It’s what happens when we run out of time at the wrong time.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice