×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Dr. Fauci: Cancel Thanksgiving

Oct 19, 2020




RUSH: Hey, Mr. Snerdley, what do you think of Dr. Fauci suggesting that we all cancel Thanksgiving? (interruption) Do you think it’s time we canceled Dr. Fauci? That is quite a step. Dr. Fauci said we should cancel our most beloved and uniquely American holiday, Thanksgiving. (big sigh)

You know, if you listen to Dr. Fauci, it’s as though getting sick is somehow not part of American life. It is! I tell you, this notion of who Americans are in the eyes of people like Dr. Fauci? We run around; we’re scared to death to leave our homes.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice