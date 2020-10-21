Libertarian Votes for Trump Because of Democrat Rioting

RUSH: Here’s Paul in Charlotte, North Carolina. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. I am a devout Libertarian. I am a member of the party. I give money. But this year I am voting Trump because I am really ticked off about the riots. I mean, the Democrat reaction to them. The only function of government is to protect private property. I am so angry I already voted. I voted for Trump. I thought I would support Jo Jorgensen, and she’s a fine candidate, but this year I voted Trump.
RUSH: And so you’re among the early voters out there so you made up your mind pretty quickly you’re gonna do this, and it’s really because of the rioting, the fact that —
CALLER: It is the rioting that burns my gut so bad. ‘Cause the Democrat reaction was ridiculous. And so I voted R everything.
RUSH: Let me ask you something, Paul. Were you surprised when you saw in these Democrat states and cities the rioting take place, were you surprised when the Democrat leaders in these states and cities did nothing to stop it?
CALLER: I am. Because it’s so transparent. They were trying to hurt Trump. And I don’t love Trump, but I hate destruction of private property. I’m a true, devout Libertarian. And the only function of government is protecting property. And these guys turn their eyes for political reasons. And I love the Libertarians and I hope they do well, but a vote against Trump in my mind is a vote for a riot.
RUSH: Okay. I just hope you’ve learned something from this. One of my objectives hosting this program the last 30 years is to get people to realize 30 years ago this is who the Democrats are. You finally saw it. It finally registered with you. And I’m glad that it did, and I’m glad it resulted in your voting for Trump. Thanks for the call.