The Durham Report Is Dead If Biden Wins

RUSH: This is Dale in Rochester, Minnesota. I’m glad you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Mega dittos, 30-year listener, 70-year-old heart surgeon with esophageal cancer stage 4, so I have some kind of an idea what you’re going through. I have two quick questions for you.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Question number one is, do you think if Biden is elected that either the Durham report or the Biden investigation will have any chance of seeing the light of day? And the second question is, do you think there’s any possibility that the Democrats, by not showing up for a quorum on Thursday, can block Amy Coney Barrett —
RUSH: No.
CALLER: — getting out of committee.
RUSH: That second question of yours — the problem is I’m telling you “no,” but I can’t remember where I read that. I can’t remember where — the problem that they’re gonna have if they try — it can be overcome. The fact that Schumer and the gang would try to deny the committee a quorum, it can be overcome.
It was last week sometime when I read this. It had to be a blog post. I don’t remember which one. And I don’t remember enough about it to try keyword search on it, and my attempts at searching things like this, I don’t have a sharp enough recollection. I’ve always proved to be waste of time. But we’ll see what we can do.
As to the Durham report, I hate to tell you out there, Dale, but if Biden is elected, not only is the Durham report deep-six, but Durham himself may never be seen again. I mean, there is no way the Durham report’s gonna survive, and there’s no way it’s gonna be released, there’s no way that it’s gonna be publicized or any of that.
Remember the whole point, one of the points of the investigation into Trump was to cover up what these people had done and what Hillary Clinton had done with her email scandal. The whole point of that was to provide a cover-up for Hillary Clinton. There’s no way that the Durham report will ever see the light of day.
“Wait a minute, Rush. Biden doesn’t take office immediately. I mean, Durham could -” I understand all that. And it would involve some, you know, trickery in the transition and so forth. And Trump would still have some say. So I should not just in a blanket fashion suggest that there won’t a Durham report, but my intelligence guided by experience tells me don’t get your hopes up.