Biden: America Was an Idea — We Never Lived Up To It

RUSH: There’s a new Joe Biden ad out there. So while Biden himself is standing mute, not saying anything, they’re running ads. And this new Biden ad says America was an idea, just an idea that we never lived up to. This is such BS. This is so lame. It is obvious who is running the Biden campaign. It is obvious what their objectives are.
Folks, if you had any doubts about what Trump, and us, what we are truly up against, this little Biden ad ought to give you every answer to every question you’ve had. America was an idea?
“We hold these truths to be self-evident. We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before, and I think we just have to be more honest with our kids as we raise ’em what actually did happen, and we need to acknowledge our mistakes,” Biden says in the ad. This is all from the ad. America was an idea. Here. Grab audio sound bite number 2. This is from the Biden ad.
BIDEN: America was an idea, an idea. We hold these truths to be self-evident. We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest, let our kids know as we raise them what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.
RUSH: He doesn’t even believe this. He’s been a 47-year Washington Democrat. He’s never said this before. He does not believe this. The Democrats of JFK, and he’s one of the Democrats of JFK, they do not believe this. So whoever is running the Biden campaign, they are writing these ads, they’re putting his name on them, they’re making him voice them. They are running against the United States of America. The American people are the problem. America itself is the problem.
“America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it.” Did China write this for Biden? Why is Biden putting America in the past tense? “America was an idea.” Why isn’t it “America is an idea and we’re falling short. We can do better.” No, it’s not that, folks. America was an idea, and we’ve never lived up to it. America sucks. America is a giant joke. You have been fooled. You have been led down the path. There is no such thing as American exceptionalism. There is no American greatness.
America was an idea, but we didn’t live up to it, and now America is over, and now we need a new America. Did America not live up to it when the Civil War was fought and won and slavery was ended? Did America not live up to it when America saved the world, defeating Hitler and Hirohito? Did America not live up to it when Barack Obama was elected and reelected? You mean to tell me America didn’t live up to it? We were an idea, but we have never lived up to it?
Folks, Joe Biden is reaching out to America haters. He is trying to win the presidency on the backs and with the support of people who hate this country, to people who deny the decency and goodness of freedom. Despicable. What would you expect from a Big Guy in shady business deals with the ChiComs? Guess who it is who is maybe plotting to walk away from the founding principles of America? Sounds to me like that’s who Biden is. Sounds to me like if this guy wins, we’re walking away. We’re gonna transform America. We’re gonna finish the job Obama was desperate to finish.
This is Joe Biden. This is the candidate who says that voters do not deserve to know his plans to pack the Supreme Court, ’cause obviously what Joe Biden wants to do is wipe out the idea of America because it was an idea. That’s all America I guess was. It’s the past tense in his ad. He didn’t even say “America is.” So, in a nutshell, Joe Biden’s campaign is based on the idea of walking away from our founding. That is the endgame. That’s how you have to interpret this. America was an idea that we’ve never lived up to.