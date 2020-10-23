Biden Lied About Calling Black Men Predators

RUSH: Biden also tried to get away with saying that he had never called black men “predators,” but he has. Here’s audio sound bite number 5. Trump making the claim.
THE PRESIDENT: He’s been in government 47 years. He never did a thing, except in 1994 when he did such harm to the black community. And they were called — and he called them — “super predators,” and he said that. He said it. Super predators.
BIDEN: My response to that is I never, ever said what he accused me of saying.
RUSH: Yeah, he was holding his head down like, “Aw, this guy is such a reprobate. Aw, this is so sad. Aw, this is just terrible.” Well, let’s go back because he did say it. November 18, 1993, Washington, D.C., on the floor of the Senate, Senator Joe Biden delivering a speech in support of the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act.
BIDEN: We have predators on our streets! They’re about to knock my mother on the head with a lead pipe, shoot my sister, beat up my wife! Tens of thousands of them, without any conscience!
RUSH: “We have predators on our streets!” He called them predators. He called them super predators. He’s out there denying it. But he did, and we just had the evidence for you.