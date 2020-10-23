I’ve Mastered Twitter in Two Weeks (But It’s Still Not America)

RUSH: You know, I haven’t mentioned the Twitter handle today, and I should have. The new Twitter handle (it’s not new now, it’s been up and running over a week) is @RealRLimbaugh. Kayleigh McEnany retweeted this last night. We had a tweet during the debate last night, “Winning, winning, winning!” Yeah, we had a couple of them.
we had a couple of tweets up there during the debate last night, "Winning, winning, winning!" and Kayleigh McEnany retweeted that. We are the number one Twitter follower listed on the president's Twitter page. So, yeah, it's @RealRLimbaugh. We've mastered it in less than two weeks here, folks, and nobody ought to be surprised at that.
RUSH: You want to hear some Twitter stats, folks? You know, I have long said that one of the mistakes the media makes and that the Democrat Party makes is they assume that Twitter is America — and I know for a fact that it isn’t. Twitter is not America. It can’t be. We have not become that depraved as a nation. We have not become that perverted.
We have not become that Marxist leftist. We are not Twitter. Well, here’s a little survey research data from the Pew Research Center: “Most U.S. adults on Twitter post only rarely. But a small share of highly active users, most of whom are Democrats, produce the vast majority of tweets.
“The Center’s analysis finds that just 10% of users produced 92% of all tweets from U.S. adults since last November, and that 69% of these highly prolific users identify as Democrats or Democratic-leaning independents.” (scoffs) Democrat-leaning independents. So proves my point. “Most U.S. adults on Twitter post only rarely. … a small share of highly active users, most of whom are Democrats, produce the vast majority of tweets. … just 10% of users produced 92% of all tweets…”
Do you know what that means? That means that 90% of users are producing 8%. That’s the way to look at it: 90% of the people on Twitter are only producing 8% of tweets, and 10% are producing 92% of all tweets, and they’re almost all Democrats which means they’re miserable and unhappy, ticked off, you name it.