Where Are the Parents of Kids Abandoned at the Border?

RUSH: Here’s Kathy in Salem, Oregon. Great that you waited. I appreciate it. Hi.
CALLER: Mega MAGA dittos, Rush.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you much.
CALLER: And I believe this country is praying for your full remission.
RUSH: Well, I appreciate that. Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: So my comment is about the 525 children still without their parents.
RUSH: Do we know if that is an accurate number?
CALLER: I don’t know. But the thing is, I don’t believe — if that’s the right number, I don’t think those children were actually brought over by their real parents.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I think those were some of the coyote kids that the president was talking about, because think about it. If you were a parent and your child was taken away at a border, would you not be calling that immigration organization if your kid was still missing?
RUSH: I don’t know.
CALLER: I would. I wouldn’t just leave the kid there. I just don’t think to those kids were — I bet they were coyote kids and their real parents don’t know where they are, possibly, and can’t find ’em.
RUSH: I think you’re right. I think that these — and you’re basing this on the fact that there doesn’t seem to be any evidence of adults or parents making noise about wanting their kids back.
CALLER: Exactly. They should be beating the door down.
RUSH: Right, which might mean that the parents aren’t even here. The parents are —
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: — back in the home country, El Salvador, Guatemala, or whatever, and that their objective was to get them here, get them out of Guatemala, get them out of El Salvador, pay the coyotes, whatever, get them here. And then hope and pray that the kids end up okay, try to make whatever arrangements you can, and then if you’re a parent, maybe find a way to get up here later and join them, maybe having the kid set that up once they get old enough to know they’re doing. But I think you’re right because if the parents were with these kids and they’d actually been separated from them, they’d be raising hell about now.
CALLER: Yeah. Exactly. And I’m not even sure about — I think they might just be kidnapped kids ’cause I can’t wrap my head around a parent selling their kid to a coyote on the hopes that they’ll make it across the desert, they’ll make it across the border. You know. I can’t wrap my head around that much.
RUSH: Well, you know, I know. But what you’re doing is you are transposing your own values of parenthood onto people that you don’t know.
CALLER: I’m just naive. I know that.
RUSH: No, no, it’s not naive. You’re rolling the dice that human nature is human nature and that parents are parents and if they get separated from their kids, that they want to find them.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: But you know as well as I do that there’s all kinds of parents that drop their babies off at the fire department three days after they’re born. There’s all kinds of parents that don’t want anything to do with their kids ’cause they can’t afford them, they didn’t want to have them in the first place. There’s all kinds of depravity out there.
CALLER: Well, Biden makes it sound like we’re holding onto these kids and we don’t want to send them back.
RUSH: I know. Biden’s trying to make it sound like Trump has put these kids in cages because we are mean, ’cause we don’t like illegals, and we’re racist, and we’re pigs. I know what Biden’s trying to do, and that’s not flying. That’s not gonna fly with anybody. They’re not even our cages. They’re Obama and Biden’s cages.
CALLER: Yeah. That’s all I wanted to say.
RUSH: Well, I’m glad you called, Kathy. Thanks.