Win or Lose, the GOP Is Trump’s Party

RUSH: This is Ann in Palm Beach County, Florida. Great to have you. You’re next. Hello.
CALLER: Yeah. Mega dittos from here in Palm Beach County. It’s an honor to talk to you, and definitely sending prayers your way. My question is, in light of the Lincoln Project and all the Never Trumpers in the Republican Party, what do you think would happen to the party if, by chance, Trump would lose the election?
RUSH: Well, if Trump loses the election, the Republican Party is his now. The people who will remain in the Republican Party are people who have been influenced by Trump, like Tom Cotton is already making plans for the 2024 Republican primary. He wants to be the Republican nominee. And he’s as close as you’re gonna get to a Trumpist as you’ll find right now. In addition, you’re right. You have the whatever the project name is, the Lincoln Project —
CALLER: Lincoln Project.
RUSH: Yeah, these are these Republican-In-Name-Onlys who are trying to forge a path ahead by pleasing Democrats. These people are not going to be in charge of any Republican Party that wins anything going forward.
CALLER: Well, I do agree with that.
RUSH: If they think that they’re building the future of the Republican Party by endorsing Biden and endorsing Democrats, they have lost their minds. They are not the Republican Party. They haven’t been the Republican Party since they abandoned it because of Trump. And it’s not gonna be theirs to pick up and put back together. They don’t have the slightest idea how. These people have never won jack anyway, and they don’t know how.
CALLER: Well, I certainly agree with that.
RUSH: The real question is, is the Republican Party gonna survive at all as currently constituted. What is it gonna become if Trump loses? And this is gonna be a question whenever, even if Trump wins reelection and then 2024 comes along and loses, what is it gonna be? It’s wide open still.