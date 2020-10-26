Amy Coney Barrett to Be Confirmed on Hillary’s Birthday

RUSH: So we’re gonna have Amy Coney Barrett approved, voted on, the Supreme Court justice, by the Senate later today on Hillary Clinton’s birthday. You tell me there isn’t some divine presence overlooking all of this? No reason to be down, folks.
Forget the media. Remember Joe won’t even answer Trump’s question: “Who built the cages, Joe? Who built the cages?” Remember Joe Biden promised to shut down the oil, shut down the natural gas, the fracking industries. Joe promised to raise everybody’s taxes. Don’t let ’em get away with slithering out of that.
Joe Biden said he was going to reverse the Trump tax cuts. Well, the Trump tax cuts were for the middle class. And if Biden is gonna reverse ’em, that means the middle class is gonna get a tax increase. Biden’s lying saying, “Nah-nah-nah, only people who make over 400 grand a year.” Nope. Everybody will get a tax increase if Biden gets in. And he can’t wait to do it, he said. Can you imagine? What kind of person must you be if one of the things that excites you most is the prospect or the opportunity of raising taxes on your fellow citizens?