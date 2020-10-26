×

Rush Limbaugh

Thank You to Everyone Who Has Written and Spoken About My Cancer Battle

Oct 26, 2020




RUSH: Ladies and gentlemen, I have a dilemma. There are so many people who are writing so many wonderful things about me that it is impossible to mention them all. Now, I don’t even think it would be possible to list them all, because if we tried to do that we’d certainly miss some. And I really don’t want to offend anybody here by neglecting to mention the literally wonderful things that they have written about me since my cancer diagnosis.

I became aware of one yesterday, in fact, written by Mike Ford, which is published at the Red State Blog — it’s an opinion piece, as they note at Red State. And the headline is: “Rush Limbaugh: The Measure of a Man’s Courage in the Face of Adversity.” And Mike Ford is a retired military infantry officer. He writes on military, foreign affairs, occasionally dabbling in political and economic matters.

And he apparently writes on courage a lot. The six attributes of courage. There’s a picture of him here at the end of the piece. I’m not gonna read any of it. I just wanted to acknowledge for Mike Ford that I had seen it and that I deeply appreciate it.

As I say, it’s tough because there are many of these that have been published over the course of the past few months or so, and I made it a practice not to mention them when they began because, as I told you, I’m not gonna become a cancer patient on the radio. But this one deserves to be mentioned. And I’m gonna take the occasion of this to send out a heartfelt thanks to virtually all of you who have written your tributes or have aired them in your podcasts or on your YouTube videos.

I want you to trust that the odds are I have seen what you’ve done, read what you’ve written, and have great appreciation for all of it, even though I have not acknowledged all of them ’cause I didn’t intend to when this all began.

