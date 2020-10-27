Democrats Plan to Raise Hell After the Election

RUSH: Here is Justin in Manteca, California. I’m glad you waited. Justin, you’re up next on the Rush Limbaugh program. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush. I’m in California, but I identify as a Republican. Mega dittos and mega prayers to you, Rush. We love you very, very much.
RUSH: Thank you, sir. Thank you very much.
CALLER: You’re welcome. I’m simply thankful that Justice Barrett was confirmed, but I’m very concerned that the only option for the left is to cheat in the election like we’ve never dreamed of or even seen before. And when it ends up in the Supreme Court, it’s gonna go in our favor, but it’s gonna lead to protests and violence the likes of which we’ve never seen, not even like Philadelphia, all of this stuff we’ve seen around the nation is gonna escalate, and I’m very, very concerned about that.
RUSH: You are right. They’re already planning it. They’re already planning for there to be no announced winner on election night. They’re already planning violence. They’ve got, for lack of a better word, an agenda. They’ve got instructional manuals here on how this is all gonna go down on election night.
Regardless of Amy Coney Barrett, that’s just icing on the cake. I mean, they fully expect things to not go well for them on election night. They think that Trump is gonna cheat and get away with it and cheat big. And they think the election’s already theirs but that Trump’s gonna find a way to take it away from them and Trump’s not gonna leave the White House. I mean, these people are paranoiacs like you haven’t seen.
CALLER: The other thing that concerns me is that we’re not holding these people accountable. You know, how are these people getting off scot-free so far, and if they continue to do this, how are we gonna hold these people accountable? What are they gonna do?
RUSH: Like which people you talking about?
CALLER: Well, you know, Barr, they refused to press charges on — or indict any of these people that have been under investigation for so very long with this coup and all this stuff.
RUSH: Oh, that. Yeah, yeah, yeah.
CALLER: Just everything all together, it’s so concerning. When are we gonna say enough is enough? Enough is enough.
RUSH: I know. I thought this was gonna be that moment. I thought this was gonna be the time that actually happened, this accountability. It may yet. It just may be after the election. Well, it’ll have to be after the election if it’s gonna happen at all. But, yeah, I hear ya. Okay, we got time for one more question, fire it at me.
CALLER: Well, the response to all these protests and violence is gonna be more law enforcement, which is just gonna spin it out of control even more with the media and things like that. I don’t see how they’re gonna put an end to this. How are they gonna do it?
RUSH: How’s who gonna put an end to what?
CALLER: Well, what I’m saying is, you know, we have these protests. The only way to stop that is law enforcement, which is gonna reinforce the narrative that the law enforcement is, you know, on the wrong side of things and, you know, the whole election —
RUSH: Screw that. Look. We can’t say, well, we can’t let the cops go do their jobs because it’s only gonna confirm what the left says about the cops. We can’t do that. Law enforcement must do what law enforcement does. They must be supported while they are in the process of doing it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, I mentioned mere moments ago, ladies and gentlemen, that there are already plans in place to raise hell after the election. Now, what I have here in my formerly nicotine-stained fingers is a piece from the Issues & Insights website. It’s an editorial, and the headline: “Left’s Post-Election Agenda: More Riots, ‘Truth Commissions,’ Other Punishment For Their Foes — That Means You.”
Now, here’s how the piece opens. “You hear it every day. Someone says, ‘I just want the election to be over,’ hoping out loud that things will somehow ‘return to normal’ once the 2020 vote ends.”
And I’m seeing that myself all over the place. I’m hearing, “I just want to get back to normal.” What’s normal? Prepandemic? What’s normal? It’s an interesting question. It’s like, what’s smart? You have to redefine smart these days. We have to redefine normal. But the point is, people want to get back to normal. This year has been such a screwed-up year that everybody wants to get back to the way things were before everything went down this year. So let me give you some pull quotes from this piece.
Well, okay. Return to normal. What most people mean by that is return “to an America not so riven by politics that families and neighbors no longer talk to each other.” It’s a return to days where people become friendly, politics kind of slinks away in terms of importance. The economy reopens, schools reopen, suspicion of others’ political motives fade to the deep. Folks, as long as the American left is out there as they’re constituted, that’s never gonna happen, unless they are resoundingly defeated over and over and over again.
Look, I don’t mean to be a downer here, and I don’t mean to be depressing you. But I’m telling you, if you are one of these people longing for that return to normalcy, where politics was not front and center in American life, forget it.
Did you see, there’s a story out there. DeAndre Hopkins is a former wide receiver for the Houston Texans. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. So in Phoenix the other day he’s driving around in his Ferrari and he comes across this miles-long Trump car rally. Have you seen this? So he’s got his Ferrari convertible down and he’s driving around with both hands off the wheel flipping the crowd the bird with both hands.
He’s flipping the Trump crowd the bird, both hands, driving around in his Ferrari, happily and proudly doing so. This guy’s a football player for the Arizona Cardinals, and he hunts down a bunch of Trump people and flips ’em off with the bird. (interruption) Don’t give me he’s oppressed. The guy is a multimillionaire. Don’t give me he’s oppressed. See, I’m not falling for that. I’m not buying that. He’s not oppressed.
But my point is, if you’re longing for the day where politics is not part of football, where politics is not part of baseball, there’s only one way that’s gonna happen, folks, and it isn’t by wishing it away. The only way that’s gonna happen is if these people on the left are routinely and continually politically defeated. You can’t just wish things back to normal. They don’t want things back to normal. They want everything politicized. As such, they have a postelection agenda: more riots, truth commissions. This is where you are gonna be sent to get your mind right. The other punishment for people like you who do not agree with them.
Let me give you some more pull quotes quickly before I have to take a break. “The plans are very specific, sketching out activities even by date. Using online organization tools, the idea is to forge loose ‘affinity groups’ that will be free to take more ‘high risk action.’ As the Federalist’s Joy Pullmann, who dug up all this, noted:
“‘What kinds of actions these might be are stated in a “Strategic framework for action following the 2020 election” that sketches out their plans for rioting and attacking American institutions and life until Joe Biden is installed as president. [This series of documents] claims if Trump declares victory that will mark “the start of the coup.”‘ In other words, a Trump victory — not just Trump claiming victory, but a real victory — is going to be a coup.
They’re not gonna consider Trump’s victory legit. This is what they’re telegraphing here. “So much for your right to vote. … [I]f Trump declares victory that will mark ‘the start of the coup,'” their coup to kick him out, to get rid of him. Another pull quote: “In fact, even if Trump wins in a landslide…” and I believe that’s possible.
“[E]ven if Trump wins in a landslide and Republicans win both chambers of Congress on his coattails, the left already has plans for ‘Trump II: The Disruption.’ No, this isn’t some dystopic fantasy. After four years of non-stop interference with Trump’s presidency by the Democrats, we know it’s a hard reality.” They’re not going away.
If Trump wins, they’re not going away. They’re doubling down, and they’re gonna be doubling down on their insanity, and part of me says they are putting this news out there to scare you. They’re trying to tell you: Just back off! Let us win or you’re gonna be paying hell. You’re gonna be in the middle of hell, and we’re gonna be responsible for it.
But if you let us win, if you back off and you don’t vote for Trump, everything’s gonna be fine. You want peace? Let us win. “Here’s more evidence: A group called ‘Shutdown D.C. vows street action,” violence, riots, “regardless of the outcome: ‘We can’t anticipate exactly how Trump and his enablers will try to attack democracy … but we know that the stakes are too high to sit on the sidelines and wait.
“‘That’s why we’re making plans to be in the streets before the polls even close, ready to adapt and respond to whatever comes our way.’ Get that? ‘In the streets before the polls even close,’ means [attempted] mass intimidation and instilling public fear. The left’s imagined bogeyman? A Trump ‘coup,’ which, of course, in their fevered imaginations means any Trump victory at all.”
Any Trump victory at all is going to be considered illegitimate, folks. If he wins in a landslide, if he wins the House and Senate, it’s gonna be all be considered illegitimate. Trump is gonna have cheated, he’s gonna have colluded, he’s gonna have meddled with the Russians or whoever. You name it. They’ve already set the stage for this.
In their little organizational manual here it says, “‘Trump has shown that he will stop at nothing to maintain his grip on power. Trump will not leave office without mass mobilization and direct action,’ [meaning:] Expect riots.” Now, I’m just sharing with you what these groups are publishing themselves to their, quote-unquote, members, supporters, what have you.
But they… I’m just gonna tell you what all this adds up to: They’re not confident Biden’s gonna win, at all. They’re scared to death Trump’s gonna win and they’re setting the stage for declaring Trump illegitimate and actually running a coup rather than having fairly and squarely won an election.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Leyna in Lakeland, Florida. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. How are you?
RUSH: I’m good. Thank you. I’m glad you called.
CALLER: Yes. Well, prayers for you and Kathryn always —
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: — and I want to thank you for what you do. You are an inspiration to me. I don’t have television. All I have is a radio and a telephone. So I listen to you every day. (laughing)
RUSH: Well, that’s all you need, then. That’s all you need.
CALLER: And that’s right. You get me through. And it’s amazing. And you’re amazing. And my question for you is, in Philadelphia with the unrest from yesterday that’s going on there with the police and the shooting and so forth, I was wondering: In your opinion, for the voters in Pennsylvania that haven’t voted yet, do you think that that is gonna hurt the chances for the president?
RUSH: Why? By keeping people away from the polls because of the violence that happened?
CALLER: Yeah, right, exactly, or the violence… They’re just gonna be angry.
RUSH: No, I think it’s valid. In Philadelphia, it’s a legitimate concern. You know, the New Black Panther Party intimidated people into showing up and voting during the Obama years, and Eric Holder, the attorney general, didn’t even prosecute ’em! He didn’t even prosecute them.
So even before this incident… This was the cops shot somebody had a knife and wouldn’t drop it, and 30 cops then have been injured. There was, you know, riots that ensued. But, yeah, I think voter intimidation in Philadelphia is something that’s not new, and people there have gotta be very, very much aware of it.