Justice Amy Coney Barrett Throws Down the Gauntlet

RUSH: Amy Coney Barrett threw down the gauntlet last night in her acceptance speech at the White House after having been sworn in as the newest Supreme Court associate justice. What an incredible statement. What an incredible speech that was. We will review it as the program unfolds before your very eyes and ears today.
But, I mean, she really did throw down the gauntlet to people who have a totally jaundiced view of the role and purpose of the courts in our society and in our politics. It was really, really well done, really great. And we will be reviewing it in toto.
RUSH: Now on to Amy Coney Barrett. NBC News last night devoted 50 seconds, less than one minute, to the Senate confirmation vote and her swearing in. CBS News devoted 50 seconds to Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation vote and swearing in. ABC News devoted zero seconds. There was absolutely no coverage on ABC of Amy Coney Barrett being sworn in or of the historic Senate vote.
Now, you see, all this time, I’ve been believing that the Democrats were the ones that were champions of women. All this time, yep, I thought it was Democrats who were looking out for women. With the advent of feminism in the late sixties and early seventies, I thought it was Democrats who were out there promoting the idea that women could have it all, women could do whatever.
They could be moms, and they could be Supreme Court justices. They could be moms; they could be astronauts. They could be moms. They could do whatever they wanted. It was the Democrat Party that was gonna make that possible. It was the Democrat Party that believed in women. Republicans are a bunch of misogynists, a bunch of sexists, a bunch of pigs.
But it’s 45-, 46-seconds long, and the basic premise is we don’t have a choice in this election. Anyway, James Woods: “While the Democrats are howling at the sky somewhere, bedecked in their Halloween Handmaid’s Tale outfits, the real Party of Diversity is watching a woman Supreme Court Justice being sworn in by a black Supreme Court Justice. The Republican Party is the party of ALL Americans!” and so it is.
So it is. Demonstrably so. The Democrat Party can’t be bothered to celebrate Amy Coney Barret. Now, I know. I know she’s not the right assignations politically. I don’t care. I didn’t think anything was about that. I thought it was about women being given a fair shot. But it is obvious that the Democrats lie. It’s obvious that they are not pro-women, and they never have been.
The Democrat Party is pro-Marxist. It’s pro-liberal. It’s pro-communist. It’s not pro-women. It’s not pro-black. It’s not pro-Hispanic. They just want you to believe that. Now, Justice Barrett’s statement last night in which she lowered the gauntlet in informing people exactly what the role all of judge in America is, her statement ought to be played to every middle school, every high school, every college.
Every law student in this country ought to have to watch it. Every other person, for that matter. It’s as clear, powerful, and easily understandable a description of the job differences and duties of the legislative and judicial branches that you will find anywhere. In clarifying these roles, she has put the left on defense. They cannot argue with her, so now they’re gonna continue to attack her — and they are.
They are threatening her. Da Nang Dick Blumenthal of Connecticut is claiming, “There will be consequences.” He threatened her for daring to accept the vote one week prior to an election. Man, are these people… They’re just flat-out mean and vicious. The supposed Democrats of compassion and love and tolerance. I’m gonna tell you what’s happened, folks.
President Trump has exposed Democrats as haters of successful working mothers and successful black men. That’s exactly what he has exposed. The Democrats hate successful working mothers. They hate successful black men. Given the vitriol directed at Justice Barrett by the Democrats, think it’s fair to ask, why do Democrats hate working mothers with children of color?
She has two children of color. She has seven kids, two adopted from Haiti. Why do they hate her? By the same token, why do Democrats hate Clarence Thomas? Highly educated, successful black man, now the dean of the Supreme Court. I mean, playing by their rules, the reason Democrats hate Justice Barrett and Thomas is ’cause they’re misogynists and racists.
I mean, if that’s the answer, that’s who the Democrats are. They’re the misogynists. They’re the racists. They are the ones with all the prejudice and bias. Misogynist, police-hating racists who will not tell you what judges they favor for appointment to the Supreme Court. They will not tell you their plans to pack the court. But that’s how they’re gonna do this.
That’s how they’re gonna react. They can’t believe… They can’t believe that this court’s now 6-3 conservative. They can’t believe that Justice Roberts has been eliminated now as the power behind the court to fix things. It’s 6-3 conservatives now with Amy Coney Barrett. So their only reaction is they’re going to pack the court. They’re gonna get rid of her influence.
They’re gonna negate her confirmation if they win the presidency by packing the court, minimum 13 justices on the Supreme Court. They won’t admit it, but they’ve been caught flat-footed saying it. When asked about his plans to pack the Supreme Court, Biden said voters don’t deserve to know what his plans are.
And that’s because Joe Biden believes that half of America’s voters are a bunch of chumps with microphones — bitter, clinging, deplorable chumps with microphones. “Who in their right mind could vote for these people?” is what I’ve been asking myself. Who in their right mind could vote for these people? It boggles the mind to me!