Panic! MSNBC Only Finds One Biden Voter Out of 50 in Arizona

RUSH: Now, some things here to do. Folks, this is not supposed to have happened. This is Andrea Mitchell, NBC News, Washington, on MSNBC this afternoon, a portion of her report with correspondent Vaughn Hillyard about early voting in Arizona.
HILLYARD: It is stunning and worth noting that the president going up to the rural part of the state where there’s a much larger population base — is worth noting. I stopped up there yesterday, into a couple towns — Lake Havasu, Kingman, Bullhead City. I went to one early voting location, and one only one person out of 50 said they were voting for Joe Biden!
RUSH: Ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah. (Gasp!) What? How did that make it on MSNBC? How did that get past the bleepers? Did you hear that, folks? Vaughn Hillyard. He’s reporting from Goodyear, Arizona. He says he “went to one early voting location, and one only one person out of 50 said they were voting for Joe Biden!”
(Gasp!) That just throws everything upside down in terms of the conventional wisdom. You talk about a random act of journalism! Put this guy on the Biden story.