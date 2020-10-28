Pennsylvania Caller Gives Pollsters Bad Information

RUSH: Here’s Matt in northeast Pennsylvania. You’re first today on the phones, and I’m glad that you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Mega dittos.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much. Mega dittos back at ya!
CALLER: (chuckles) Thank you very much. Me and my family are keeping you and Kathryn in our prayers throughout your treatment.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I’m a 35-year-old self-employed, independent voter in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania, and I’ve been conducting an Operation Chaos here in Pennsylvania since Trump started running in 2016. So far this election term, I’ve been polled five times —
RUSH: By who?
CALLER: By different pollsters. They’ve reached out to me on my cell phone, and I’m giving them the time of day. I’m answering questions.
RUSH: Okay, so they reach you. Did they reach you on your cell phone?
CALLER: Yeah, they called me.
RUSH: Are you polite to them?
CALLER: Yes, very polite.
RUSH: Okay. So you talked to them. Okay, good.
CALLER: Yep. Every time that a pollster calls me, I’m giving bad information. I’m saying that I’m voting for Biden, that I have a very poor view of Trump as far as what he’s done. Whereas Trump can’t lose my vote. Trump has done everything that he has said that he would and more since he’s been elected. I truly believe that Pennsylvania is gonna be going strong Trump in a week.
RUSH: Do you think the Biden fracking and the fossil fuel story is gonna be a factor in that?
CALLER: I think that it will be a factor, but I believe that… I mean, for myself, you know, I’m looking at it as a 35-year-old self-employed, you know, father of three. (crosstalk)
RUSH: Yeah, but why do you think Pennsylvania’s gonna go big landslide for Trump?
CALLER: Because of the jobs that have come here, because of the tax relief that he’s given —
RUSH: A-ha.
CALLER: — the fact that he removed the teeth from the EPA.
RUSH: Got you. All right. Well, I appreciate that. Landslide in Pennsylvania, you think. You think Trump’s gonna win in a landslide there. A lot of people believe that. There isn’t any polling data to indicate that, I just want to tell you. But that’s not intended to be a downer. There isn’t… This landslide business is iffy. Really iffy.