Ted Cruz Grills Jack Dorsey

RUSH: Here’s another interesting little news story on polling data, because this is gonna precede the audio sound bites we have of Ted Cruz interviewing Jack Dorsey.
“Most likely voters think social media platforms will censor information that may damage the Biden campaign leading up to the presidential election next week.” This is a new poll out there. “According to the survey, about 57% of likely voters say the censorship of negative news surrounding Joe Biden or his son will occur.”
Bottom line, these people in this survey are very sophisticated. They know exactly what’s going on. They know that social media is tilting things in Biden’s favor. They agree that there is censorship of negative news about Joe Biden and his son, and there clearly is. So this little survey should give you comfort, because what it indicates is that the social media geeks here and so forth are not fooling everybody. A lot of people are wise to the game.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I have been intending to get to this since the first hour, but I haven’t gotten to it yet. So I asked myself, “Why? Why have I intended to get to something — and I’ve had ample opportunity to get to that something — and yet every time something else comes up, I take advantage of the opportunity to do the something else, and I don’t do what I claim I intended to do?”
There has to be a reason for it. I think the reason is that I know this is all BS, but I’ve had people asking me about it since the show began, since before the show began. “Hey, Rush, did you see Ted Cruz interviewing Jack Dorsey?” “Yeah.” “Well, what are you gonna do about it?” “Nothing!” “Well, why not?” “It’s because…” You know, folks… Okay. Got Twitter. Jack Dorsey.
You’ve got Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg. Expecting these people to admit what they do and then to acknowledge they’re gonna change is like expecting the same stuff of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union was never gonna admit what they were. They were never gonna change. But! But! We’ll go through the “exercisio.” We have two sound bites from Ted Cruz.
Ted Cruz was interviewing Jack Dorsey today. By the way, Mr. Snerdley, did you see Jack Dorsey’s got a ring in his nose now? (interruption) What is that? (interruption) “Living the fun life”? (interruption) That’s what that…? (interruption) Oh. Whatever his whims are he’s gonna follow? If he wants to put a ring in his nose, he’s gonna go out there and do it?
(interruption) All right. I think the guy’s looking odd. I think the guy’s looking like a Rasputin figure, like he’s been asleep for 55 years and doesn’t know what’s going on when he wakes up. All right. Here’s the first audio sound bite. It’s a totally absurd excuse. As I say, Senator Ted Cruz from Texas, talking to Dorsey, said, “Okay, look, the New York Post story on Hunter. So what is this about? What’s going on?”
CRUZ: Why did Twitter make the decision to censor the New York Post?
DORSEY: Uh, we had a hacked materials policy that we —
CRUZ: When was that policy adopted?
DORSEY: Uh, n 2018, I believe.
CRUZ: In 2018. Go ahead. What was the policy?
DORSEY: So the policy is around, um, limiting the spread of materials, uh, that are hacked. We didn’t want Twitter to be a distributor for hacked materials. We found that the New York Post because it showed the direct materials, screenshots of the direct materials — and it was unclear how those were obtained — that it he will if under this policy.
RUSH: So Jack Dorsey said, “Yeah, we saw real evidence. We saw real evidence.” Real evidence means there had to be a hack in there. Well, that’s what he says here. “We found the New York Post because it showed the direct materials.” That means the evidence. Showed the direct materials. Means somebody got in there and hacked it. “Screenshots of the direct materials. It was unclear how they were obtained, so we canceled it.” This is absurd. This is absolutely, totally absurd. Disallowing what’s in the New York Post story because it’s evidence. Ted Cruz then continued grilling Jack Dorsey.
CRUZ: Mr. Dorsey, who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear, and why do you persist in behaving as a Democratic super PAC, silencing news to the contrary of your political beliefs?
DORSEY: We’re not doing that. And this is why I opened, um, this hearing with calls for more transparency. We realize we need to earn trust more. We realize that more accountability is needed to show our intentions.
RUSH: More accountability? You just admitted, Jack, that you didn’t allow what was in the New York Post because it was evidence. (imitating Dorsey) “Well, no, it was direct materials.” Direct materials schmaterials. It was evidence. “Well, but for them to have it, for the New York Post to have it, that means they had to steal it and they had to hack it or something. We can’t permit it.” Really? Really? So Ted Cruz is exactly right when he asked Jack Dorsey, “Who the hell elected you and put you in charge of what the media are allowed to report and what the American people are allowed to hear? Why do you persist in behaving as a Democrat super PAC?”
Because Jack Dorsey is a Democrat. He is a Democrat. He’s a leftist. He is a leftist radical. He is part of the cabal that believes the United States was ill-founded, is unjust and immoral and needs to be erased and reconstituted.