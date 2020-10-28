Twitter Still Hasn’t Given @RealRLimbaugh Our Blue Checkmark

RUSH: Hey, by the way, folks, on Twitter, do you realize we still don’t have our blue checkmark? Do you realize we still don’t have our blue checkmark? (interruption) Well, it means they haven’t made us legit. They have not confirmed that we are who we are. (interruption) No, I’m not surprised by it. I don’t have a blue checkmark.
But amazingly, we have had over 62 million impressions in just, what, a couple of weeks! So who needs a freaking blue checkmark? We sure as hell don’t need a freaking blue checkmark. By the way, the new handle is @RealRLimbaugh. That’s the new Twitter handle. Forget everything else you ever knew or thought associating me with Twitter.
(interruption)
Yeah, we’re liking the Twitter experience.
I’m actually enjoying it very much.
RUSH: By the way, folks, if you have not been to the Twitter page lately, you really ought to go. We just uploaded a video clip from yesterday’s program. Right at the bottom of the third hour, Victor Davis Hanson had pointed out that the nomination/confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett and her being sworn in by Clarence Thomas indicated what Republicans are really all about.
Push back against the bogus narrative that Conservatives are racist, sexist…we are the exact opposite! We want ALL Americans to prosper looking up to role models like Justice Clarence Thomas. pic.twitter.com/G7uMUu80Fq
— Rush H. Limbaugh (@RealRLimbaugh) October 28, 2020
We’re not about gender and race and all this identity politics, and I bounced off of it with about a minute and a half bite, and we turned it into an upload that you can see @RealRLimbaugh. That’s the new handle at Twitter, and we hope to do this as often as it makes sense to do.
Take little video clips of short segments of brilliance and genius uttered by me right here behind the Golden EIB Microphone and load ’em up there, and that’s what this is. It was from about 2:30 yesterday afternoon, the bottom of the third hour. Yeah, it’s really cool. But it makes a brilliant point about who we as Republicans are, as opposed to the left and the Democrats.
So, the handle again: @RealRLimbaugh.