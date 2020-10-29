Crowd Size Doesn’t Matter?

RUSH: The next Trump rally is scheduled at 1:30 this afternoon, about an hour and a half from now. It will probably get started on time, close to it, in Tampa, where there are already, and have been, thousands of people already in place lined up ready for yet another Trump rally.
I’ve got pictures here of Kamala Harris. She was at a rally — I don’t even remember where it was — I guess it was Arizona yesterday. In fact, Brian, since I’m talking, we’ve got these two pictures up here that we can contrast, we’ll put ’em on the Dittocam, and, for those of you in Rio Linda that don’t have the Dittocam, if you’re not a subscriber at RushLimbaugh.com, if you’re not watching the program, we’ll put it at RushLimbaugh.com eventually.
There is Kamala Harris. There she is at a car horn rally in Arizona. Why even bother? That’s it, folks. That’s the crowd that she drew. I’m looking at one, two, three, four, five, six cars. And the angle of that photo is designed to show the crowd. It’s taken from behind her. You can see her there on stage.
Now, let’s switch over to Trump, and look that. That’s just one of his two rallies yesterday in Arizona. And I remember back in 2016 that everybody was saying crowd size, “Ah, you can’t extrapolate crowd size and vote turnout. You just can’t. They’ve never been able to do that in politics.” And they’re saying it again this year. It’s amazing. These gigantic crowds for Trump, which are larger than they were four years ago, don’t matter. They just don’t matter. They’re not a factor.
The fact that Biden, Kamala, Barack Hussein Obama are not drawing flies, no, that doesn’t matter, either. At any rate, it’s fascinating to watch all of these professionals try to suppress the vote, try to depress you and otherwise dispirit you.