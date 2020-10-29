The Trump Tampa Rally Joined in Progress

RUSH: Let us join the Trump rally. He is in Tampa and it just started a few moments ago. We haven’t missed much. Here we go.
THE PRESIDENT: 33.1. And let me tell you what they’re going to do. I never even thought of this one. They won’t even talk about it. This is the biggest event in business in 50 years. Nobody’s ever seen a number like this. This is bigger than any nation. No nation has a number like that. Other nations right now, they’re — look, we were compared to Europe. Germany’s doing so well. France is doing so well. Everyone’s doing so well. No, they’re not doing well. And you take a look at what’s going on — and we want the best for them. We’re on their team. We want to work with them and everything else. But they’re not doing well. They’re spiking up big, they’re shutting down, they’re locking down. I disagree with that because we’re never gonna lock down again.
CROWD: (applause)
RUSH: Yes, we will. If Joe Biden wins we’re gonna lock down. Fauci’s gonna see to it.
THE PRESIDENT: And that’s why this explosive economic growth is four times greater than what the experts expected. They expected a number that would be like 7%, 8%. But here’s what’s gonna happen. You’re gonna go back home and say that’s incredible. Melania was unbelievable, the governor, the governor was incredible. I’ve never heard anyone speak like that. Trump was okay, not bad. But we have no choice, we have to vote for Trump because it’s between Trump and Sleepy Joe and anybody beats Sleepy Joe. I could take a couple of these guys. They’re friends of mine —
RUSH: No, it’s between Trump and disaster. (crosstalk)
THE PRESIDENT: I will tell you.
RUSH: Not Trump and Sleepy Joe. It’s between Trump and disaster. (crosstalk)
THE PRESIDENT: I’m running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics. I don’t care, win, lose, or draw, this is the worst candidate in the history — he shouldn’t be there because Pocahontas kept going instead of getting out, then it would have been against Bernie, which would have been fine too. You know what? You would have had a more energetic base if we had Bernie. That’s one thing. Because I don’t know if they have a base. Here’s what’s happened. He goes for a speech. They’re showing you, thousands and thou- — look as far as — all theway back to that building as far as the eye can see. And Biden is leaving his basement today. He took the lid off.
You know what he does? He takes the lid off, runs to the closest part of Delaware like if he can get a little piece of Pennsylvania. People in Pennsylvania are wise to him. They know all about his no fracking, no fracking, no fracking, then he gets to Pennsylvania, he learns it’s a million jobs. And, by the way, Pennsylvania, they give us, so you can fire up your factories, they give us the energy, and it’s inexpensive energy. So he goes to Pennsylvania. All of a sudden he changes, “Yes, I have nothing against fracking.” And the press doesn’t call him out on it, right?
CROWD: (booing)
THE PRESIDENT: And they don’t call him out on where’s Hunter? They don’t call him out, where’s Hunter?
RUSH: They’re covering it up.
THE PRESIDENT: Where is Hunter? Is Hunter in the crowd? They don’t call him out.
CROWD: (chanting “Lock him up!”)
THE PRESIDENT: They don’t call him out on where’s Hunter.
CROWD: (chanting “Lock him up!”)
THE PRESIDENT: Ah, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. You know what some people said? I get a call from all the experts, right? Guys that ran for president six, seven, eight times, never got past the first round but they’re calling me up, “Sir, you shouldn’t be speaking about Hunter. You shouldn’t be saying bad things about Biden because nobody cares.” I disagree. You know, maybe that’s why I’m here and they’re not, but they say talk about your economic success. Talk about 33.1%, the greatest in history. Now, look, if I do, I mean, how many times can I say it? I’ll say it five or six times during this speech, 33.1. But you look at that and you look at Tucker Carlson, what he did the other night.
CROWD: (applause)
THE PRESIDENT: Yes. Great. And followed up by Sean and followed up by Laura. And the next day, nothing at all, right? Nothing. Nothing in the New York Times, the fake New York Times. Hey, how about Anonymous? Did we see Anonymous? A lone staffer. Anonymous turned out to be a guy. I’m trying to figure out — I don’t know who the hell this guy is. So the New York Times said “a senior White House official.”
RUSH: He was not a senior anything. (crosstalk)
THE PRESIDENT: — what he was? Look, we are in big trouble with the press. They are truly the enemy of the people. They are the enemy of the people. So this guy —
RUSH: All right, there you have, Donald Trump a little taste of the rally in Tampa, Florida. I find it fascinating. He’s sharing with us that people are telling him, “Don’t waste time on Hunter. Talk about your agenda. Talk about your achievements, talk about the record.” I understand that. And I understand talking about Joe Biden. I don’t know that all that many people care about Hunter, but Joe, yeah, you could make a case. Because Joe is actually the opponent.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Let’s go to back to the Trump rally in Tampa and see what’s on the agenda at this moment in time.
THE PRESIDENT: This election will decide whether the Biden-Harris… How about her?
CROWD: (booing)
THE PRESIDENT: How about her? How about her?
CROWD: (booing)
THE PRESIDENT: I’ll tell you what. When our great vice president, Mike Pence, debated her, it was a total —
CROWD: (applause)
THE PRESIDENT: You know expression: “If it were a fight, they would have ended it.” Within two days they were saying, the fake news, “She did magnificently well against Mike Pence.” No. No.
RUSH: No, she didn’t. She didn’t.
THE PRESIDENT: That’s what happens. You know, you do great, great, great; two days later, you realize they have it down that you lost now.
RUSH: That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: Mike did fantastically. He’s a great vice president, and he works very hard.
CROWD: (applause)
THE PRESIDENT: I’ll tell you one thing. You know, his kids are in the military and they’re teachers. I guarantee you one thing: Mike Pence has not made hundreds of millions of dollars by scamming foreign countries. But that’s what they’ve done.
CROWD: (boos)
THE PRESIDENT: They’ve made hundreds of millions of dollars, and they can’t — and nobody wants to talk about it.
GRANDSTAND BEHIND THE PRESIDENT: (interruption)
THE PRESIDENT: Look at that. Oh, are they doing that on purpose? Are they friend or foe?
CROWD: (cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: I don’t know. I actually felt good. I felt water on my face. I said, “Where the hell is that coming from?”
CROWD: (laughing)
THE PRESIDENT: They may be doing that on purpose. Let’s find out if they’re friend or foe — and if they’re foe, let’s take care of those son-of-a-bitches.
RUSH: Whoa!
CROWD: (cheering and laughter)
RUSH: Donald Trump at a rally in Tampa, Florida, ladies and gentlemen. He said the son of a “bit me.”
THE PRESIDENT: Oh, look! (laughing) They’re hitting the press.
CROWD: (laughing)
THE PRESIDENT: That’s okay. Oh, there go the cameras There goes a million dollars’ worth of equipment. Look at that.
CROWD: (laughing)
THE PRESIDENT: Wow. That’s cool, actually — and I’ll tell the media, “I have nothing to do with that,” but it is sort of like cooling. I’m feeling like a little… That’s great.
CROWD: (chanting) We! Love! You!
RUSH: You know, Biden is appearing at a —
THE PRESIDENT: You know it’s amazing. It’s amazing, and I say it all the time —
RUSH: I don’t know if you call it a rally or not, but —
THE PRESIDENT: — ’cause we’ve liked Ronald Reagan. We’ve liked a lot of, you know, people. Mostly, they’re stiffs. Mostly. Generally speaking, they don’t do the job, right? (crosstalk)
RUSH: We’ll take the president down just a second, so I don’t have to shout over him. I just want to share an observation. Biden has got something going at Coconut Creek, Florida. Folks, the contrast here is just… We’ve got a close-up on Biden. There’s no sign that there’s any kind of a crowd anywhere near where Joe Biden is.
He’s got on dark glasses that he’s hiding behind. He’s not wearing a jacket or a tie. He’s just ranting about things and who knows what — and on the upper monitor, Donald Trump surrounded by loving, adoring, tens of thousands of people. He’s just having the time of his life, loving every minute of these rallies. The contrast could not be greater.
All right, bring the president back up as we rejoin his rally here.
THE PRESIDENT: “We love you. We love you.” This guy, he hasn’t cried since he was a baby and probably didn’t cry then, either —
CROWD: (laughter)
THE PRSIDENT: — and now he’s crying. No. There has never been that chant before, and I appreciate it, and I’ll cry. That’s why I ended early.
CROWD: (laughing and cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: I’ll cry, except I don’t want them to say, “Your president broke down in tears today.” I don’t know. That’s not cool. We don’t want —
RUSH: I don’t know. Suburban women might like it. Why don’t you try it?
THE PRESIDENT: — (crosstalk) of China to say, “Gee, I just saw something that surprises me.” You know, we’re taking billions and billions of dollars out of China.
RUSH: Yes, we have.
THE PRESIDENT: We gave $28 billion to our farmers —
RUSH: That’s right.
THE PRESIDENT: — $28 billion right out of China. I don’t want to have…
CROWD: (applause)
THE PRESIDENT: But then the plague came in, right? Then the plague come in. That’s sort of… I think, you know, we make a great deal with China. (crosstalk)
RUSH: “Son of a bit me” plague. I tell you what, it wrecked everything.
THE PRESIDENT: I will say, three weeks ago they ordered more corn, more soybeans, more beef than at any time in the history of this country.
CROWD: (cheers and applause)
THE PRESIDENT: So they obviously think I’m going to win.
RUSH: That’s right. The ChiComs obviously think you’re gonna win.
THE PRESIDENT: (crosstalk) …and they want to make us happy, but we’re not happy ’cause that should have been stopped, and it’s not just here. It’s all over the world. You see what’s going on in Europe. It’s sad. You see what’s going on: 188 countries around the world. What China has done to this world, what they’ve done…
People come up to me; they’re clothed in masks and stuff, and this. “Hello, President. Hello, President.” I said, “Look. Look at this, what the China has done to our country.” What China… What… (interruption) I may do that. You better be careful. What China has done to this country, what… It’s not the first time, either.
RUSH: Yeah, but what are you gonna do about it?
CROWD: (chanting) Make them pay!
THE PRESIDENT: No, they’re paying. They’re paying. But you can never pay for 200,000 more lives. You can never pay for that. Yeah, we can make ’em pay plenty, but 210,000 lives. But it would have been two million lives. It’s incredible the job that we’ve done and that the American people have done. This could have been two million lives.
CROWD: (cheers and applause)
THE PRESIDENT: They said 2.2 million lives.
RUSH: All right. There you have it: President Trump and the rally in Tampa. It started right at two o’clock, by the way, and I guess the first 10 minutes were actually the first lady.
The president was standing next to her on the stage. The first lady opened the rally. She was on fire as well, then President Trump took over. He has been going since, and he’s in North Carolina later today after wrapping his rally up in Tampa.