Trump Supporters Don’t Think the (D) Can Beat Our Enthusiasm

RUSH: This is Pat in Morgantown, West Virginia. Thank you. Welcome to the program. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I want to start by saying the president is getting the “we love you” chant at his rallies, and I just want you to know there are 50 million of us out here chanting “we love you” to you, and we thank you for fighting every day to preserve America. We really do.
RUSH: Thank you very much. I appreciate that. I really do.
CALLER: So, Rush, you’ve been saying that Joe Biden is the candidate with the D next to his name and I think that’s giving the D too much credit. In my mind this is an election of Trump versus not Trump. And I strongly believe there’s no way the not-Trump vote is gonna get the turnout it needs to beat this president and the enthusiasm that he brings to his base. I just wanted to get your thoughts on that.
RUSH: Okay. Just make sure I understand. You don’t think the anti-Trump vote is gonna outnumber the pro-Trump vote. That’s essentially what you said?
CALLER: That’s correct. Yes. So the Trump vote is much stronger than the not-Trump vote —
RUSH: That is exactly what I think. And I think it’s exemplified by these rallies.
I think it’s right in front of our faces. The one thing — remember the story I had a moment ago, that there aren’t any people, rallies, any of that with Biden because they got all this Chinese money that they’re using, but I don’t know how.