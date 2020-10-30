Will There Be a Late October Surprise from the New York Times?

RUSH: We’ll start it George in Tallahassee, Florida. George, thank you very much for waiting, and welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Thank you, Rush. Godspeed. Your courage is an inspiration for all of us.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: I would like to see if you’ve heard anything about this “bombshell” that’s supposed to be dropped, I believe, Sunday by the New York Times — that’s, I guess, their version of the October Surprise — what it might be, what it might entail. It’s supposed to be very damning to President Trump, and if it’s just saber rattling or what you might know, what you might have heard of this, and just what you could tell us about it, maybe.
RUSH: Well, I gotta tell you, when I was looking at the call roster and I saw your call up there — you’re on line 2 — and here’s what it says: “Do you know what the bombshell story is supposedly coming Saturday night or Sunday?” That’s first I’ve heard of it. I have no idea what this is. But… Tell me where you’ve heard this.
CALLER: I heard some of the liberal, you know, CNN hinting at it, and then yesterday Sean Hannity and Bill O’Reilly were talking about it and, you know, said it was supposed to be something very damning. They’ve heard it through their connections and grapevines as well. They don’t know what it is. So it’s obviously gonna be something that they think is damning to the president at this point, and so I —
RUSH: I wonder what it could be that they haven’t already tried.
CALLER: That was my point.
RUSH: I honestly… You know, somebody called yesterday, maybe the day before, “What are your sources telling you about…?” I don’t have sources. I don’t talk to people in Washington or New York or any of that, so I’m not privy, and I didn’t know that Sean and Bill O’Reilly were talking to each other about it. So this is the first I’ve heard.
Now that I stop and hear it and think about it, the fact that media on the Sunday before the election would try to drop some kind of October Surprise makes perfect sense. Pfft! But I hadn’t even heard. Until I saw your call up there, it hadn’t even registered. So I don’t know what it is. I can’t imagine what it is. I mean, they’ve thrown everything they’ve got at Trump.
They had the Access Hollywood story, the video, four years ago. They’ve tried, “He stole the election working with the Russians!” I mean, they’ve tried, “He should have been impeached for whatever he did or didn’t do on a phone call with the president of Ukraine.” Whatever it is, it’s gotta be bogus. So I wish I could help you, but I really… I’m at a loss.