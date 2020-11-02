Turnout! Turnout! Turnout!

RUSH: I got a note from a friend, an email from a friend. And I want to share it with you. “Rush, I was looking back over the left’s stuff about a month ago, stuff they were doing, writing, saying. And they were writing that Trump’s next debate would be worse, that Trump is fat, that he’s old, he’d be on a ventilator, got COVID-19, it would take weeks to recover if he even fully did recover, that his rallies were finished, that he was through. You remember this, Rush?
“In the immediate days after Trump announced he had COVID-19, they were celebrating. It was gonna be the end of Trump. He can’t campaign like he normally would. And once again, Rush, isn’t it fascinating. The left, the Democrats, the media, they have no idea who Trump is. They have no idea who he was. They have no idea what he’s about. They have no understanding of who the man is. His indefatigable energy level, his commitment, his love of country, they still don’t know it.
“They had no idea that his next debate would be brilliant. They didn’t calculate that he would use COVID to allay fears, to cement his image as indestructible, middle class warrior, and that he created these huge rallies again on upbeat, defiant optimism. They got all of it wrong, Rush. It’s one of the most remarkable upticks in election history, what Donald Trump has engineered here. Not that I think he was ever really behind, Rush, but to so disabuse the left is quite incredible. What Trump has done to disabuse them, to prove them wrong at every turn is incredible.
“Nate Silver saying Pennsylvania all but done. Back then, you know, looking back over the past month, Nate Silver was saying Pennsylvania was all but done and over, that it was a Biden sure win. Ten days ago. Ten days ago, Nate Silver wrote, ‘Democrats, you don’t need Pennsylvania to win.’ Now he’s saying, ‘Without Pennsylvania, Biden has a hard time winning.'” That’s right. We just shared with you that sound bite. Here, grab sound bite number 4 again, just to illustrate that my old buddy here knows what he’s talking about. Three, two, one. Hit it.
SILVER: It would come down to Pennsylvania, and maybe a lot little things add up and Biden loses Pennsylvania by half a point, and then he doesn’t quite pull off Arizona or North Carolina. Without Pennsylvania, then Biden becomes an underdog.
RUSH: Right. Ten days ago, though, Nate Silver wrote, “Democrats, you don’t need Pennsylvania to win.” Now he’s saying without Pennsylvania, Biden has a hard time winning. “By the way, Rush, your analyses and your own defiance of your own health challenges have really emboldened the Trump base. It’s really dovetailed into and accelerated Trump’s new ascendance.” That’s an awfully nice thing for my friend to say. And my wife, Kathryn, keeps pounding this at me. You know, I don’t like to make things about me. So I bring up the humility factor a couple notches. But it’s a really nice thing to say. And she tells me every day. She tells me every day, and I love her for it. And now my buddy is echoing it.
And he finishes by saying, “I was always really confident, Rush. But now I think Trump can swing enough states that even vote fraud won’t matter.” Folks, that’s all gonna depend on turnout tomorrow. It really does. I can’t emphasize this enough. So many people think that there’s so many votes that their single one vote doesn’t matter. You know, I’ve even had people tell me, “Rush, if the polls close at 7 and I show up and vote at 6:55, are you telling me my vote counts?”
Yes, I’m telling you your vote counts. My point is there are people who think that if they vote very near the time the polls close, that their vote doesn’t count. It doesn’t have as much weight. It doesn’t matter. Folks, it does. It matters in ways you can’t possibly calculate or comprehend. More than anything, it matters that you do. If you don’t do it, we’re gonna lose it eventually. You gotta believe me on this.
The left would love to be able to eliminate elections. If they could figure out a way to still call this a democracy and eliminate elections, they would do it. They don’t win elections on their own. They are not the majority in this country. “What about the popular vote, Rush?” That’s people with party loyalty, folks. That does not indicate we’ve lost the country yet.
I’m just telling you that exercising the franchise, the right to vote, is how you preserve it. Your vote matters. It counts no matter how irrelevant you think it is. “Rush, it’s one vote out of however many hundreds of millions -” you’re right, it’s one, and so is everybody else’s. There is nobody else’s vote that counts more than yours. Your vote can cancel out a Democrat vote. You never know the math and how it works. But it doesn’t work if you don’t do it. You have to vote.